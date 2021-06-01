I want cold noodles and smashed cucumber salad, packed away for beach trips alongside lots of salty snacks in other totes.
I want the thick rib-eyes my dad grills for family barbecues. Everyone — even the youngest grandkids — smushes the slices into freshly steamed rice so the juices run all through the sticky grains.
But most summer days and nights, I want sliced tomatoes and chilled silken tofu drizzled with a soy sauce-sesame oil mix and lots of toasted sesame seeds, tortillas filled with good things from the grill, and lots of salsa for overstuffed burritos and tacos.
—Genevieve Ko
I love fried seafood — catfish, oysters, clams — in summer because it makes me feel as if I’m by the water, even though I’m sitting in a dilapidated lawn chair on my neighbor’s driveway.
And I don’t know why, maybe because I especially like to eat them outside? But I love tacos even more in summer than I do the rest of the year. I douse mine in hot sauce — pretty much any brand — heat on top of summer heat.
—David Look
There’s nothing quite like that first bite of a tostone. It isn’t always effortless, eating outside in the summer, and that’s why I want the portability, durability and versatility of a crispy-crunchy-soft tostone.
What else do I long for? A needlessly elaborate cheese and charcuterie board, full of fruit and fresh berries from the market — I wait all season for the tiny Tristar strawberries that come late — and a spoonful of raw honey, drizzled over everything.
—Yewande Komolafe
I don’t think summer has truly arrived until the first brats hit the Weber kettle. Maybe it’s the nostalgia, but I almost always prefer packaged brands to fancy butcher-case versions. If any of my uncles are at the cookout, I won’t be let anywhere near the grill, but still, I’ll happily stand by, brown mustard in hand and at the ready.
—Brian Gallagher
An icy Tom Collins — so cold my fingers go a little numb — that I’ll drink on the back steps, at twilight, while I watch my kids eat drippy cherry Popsicles on the swing set.
A just-right farmers’ market peach — it seems to me that the universe allows you one perfect specimen per summer — that I’ll eat at the park, the cool grass leaving crosshatch patterns on my bare feet.
Jerrelle Guy’s fresh strawberry pie with a salty pretzel crust. I’ll make it with stunning-red berries in a vacation rental on the shores of Lake Michigan. There probably won’t be an electric mixer, so the whipped cream filling might be a little loose, but it won’t matter to anyone.
—Margaux Laskey
