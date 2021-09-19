Zonta Club thankful for support of raffle
The Zonta Club of Roseburg would like to thank all raffle ticket purchasers and the businesses that donated prizes, for making this year’s raffle a huge success! Nearly $4,000 was raised to help restore dignity for women and provide a Hand Up to transition to a better life. The funds also provide local scholarships, plus supports education to help prevent human trafficking and child marriages.
Our thanks to: Casey’s Guide Service, Seven Feather’s River Rock Spa, YMCA of Douglas County, Roseburg Rod & Gun Club, Roseburg Honda, Umpqua Sweets and Treats, Nickabob’s Meat, Cooper Ridge Vineyard, Ten Down Bowling, Abby’s Pizza, and Between the Buns.
For more information about the Zonta Club of Roseburg check us out on Facebook, or contact us at: info@roseburgzonta.org.
