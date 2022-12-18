Jeremy Grammon, director of the Roseburg Dream Center, collects donations on Friday in front of Sherm's Thunderbird Market in Roseburg. The hams, potatoes, green beans, desserts, precooked rolls and water he collects will be used to prepare Saturday's Christmas Eve meals for the area's unhoused.
The Roseburg Dream Center is a nonprofit organization aimed to support marginalized groups in the community including homeless and people who are suffering from addiction or working through legal challenges.
Jeremy Grammon, director of the Roseburg Dream Center, collects food donations on Friday in front of Sherm's Thunderbird Market in Roseburg. To prepare for the 200 meals, 10 large hams, 100 pounds of potatoes, many cans of green beans, bags of precooked rolls with 200 rolls, desserts like cookies, pre-sliced banana bread and Large cases of water are needed for this year's Christmas Eve meal for the area's unhoused.
Jeremy Grammon, director of the Roseburg Dream Center, set up a table Friday in front of Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Roseburg, hoping to meet more supporters and accept donations as he prepares to feed the area's unhoused during Saturday's Christmas Eve meal event.
The Roseburg Dream Center is collecting donations, including supplies, for its Christmas Eve meal. About 200 hot meals will be prepared and distributed to different homeless camps around Douglas County.
On Friday, at the entrance of the Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, Jeremy Grammon, director of the Roseburg Dream Center, accepted donations of hams from one community member who just finished her grocery shopping from the market.
Grammon was wearing a dark cap with “HOPE” written on it and the table was filled with various supplies and food items like hams, potatoes, green beans, desserts, rolls and water.
On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Dream Center team members will use the supplies to cook meals at 9 a.m. and send them to camping sites in Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston in the afternoon.
Community members who want to assist with Grammon’s efforts are encouraged to donate food and winter supplies. Donations need to be dropped off by Thursday.
Grammon hopes to find financial partners to purchase biodegradable utensils so that they don’t create too much trash.
The idea for a Christmas Eve meal for the area’s unhoused came about when Roseburg Dream Center wrapped up Thanksgiving meals at the fairgrounds.
“It’s just a way for them to feel better about themselves and to just experience a blessing,” Grammon said.
Grammon and his wife have been in ministry for almost 25 years and have been connecting to people who are going through addiction or homelessness or the legal system.
“We want people to have hope, especially around our community,” Grammon said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
