Editor’s Note: This is the second of a six-part series exploring the various programs, classes and professional advice available to area residents from Oregon State University Extension Service in Douglas County. For more information, call 541-672-4461, go online at www.extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or visit the Extension office at 1134 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Call the office’s Plant Clinic at 541-236-3052 or send email to douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Iraq War veteran Christian Andino weathered a long journey from boots on the ground to hands in the soil.
College classrooms and conventional 9-to-5 jobs proved unworkable for the former U.S. Marine following his military service. For a time, he said, the effects of combat caused him to lead “almost a transient existence.”
Horticulture, agriculture and gardening helped him cultivate a new life, in partnership with his wife, yoga instructor Sylvia Andino. They’ve received an academic boost through their ties with Douglas County Master Gardeners.
In recent years, the couple tried to make a living on area farms with numerous side jobs. Now both are college students, studying remotely. Christian Andino’s Master Gardeners experience helped him qualify for various scholarships. He’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree in horticulture through Oregon State University. Sylvia Andino, 34, has begun general education courses through Umpqua Community College. She’s exploring several career options. She also homeschools their 13-year-old son, Dance.
Meanwhile, the Andinos continue to volunteer for Master Gardeners. The program is under the direction of the Oregon State University Extension Service.
“I’ve always gardened and been interested in plants and animals,” said Sylvia Andino, who practices healing bodywork in addition to teaching yoga. The couple’s move to Roseburg in late 2017 allowed her to follow up a longtime interest in the Master Gardeners program.
“For me, Master Gardeners helped facilitate that transition into getting in touch with what’s real again,” said Christian Andino, 38.
The Andinos are the least common type of Master Gardner volunteers, according to Julie Stanbery, president of the county’s chapter. Traditionally, most Master Gardeners have been retirees. Stanbery said that’s changed lately, with flextime becoming more common in the workplace.
But whatever the age of the volunteers, the program’s mission is constant.
“The whole premise of this group is to educate volunteers at a pretty sophisticated level with university research-based information,” Stanbery said.
Those educated volunteers then offer information to all Douglas County residents with home gardening questions. This takes place in numerous forums and formats.
Master Gardeners offer workshops at community centers and operate a Plant Clinic at the Extension office in Roseburg. They staff booths at farmer’s markets and teach seasonal classes at the Discovery Garden, the group’s educational garden near River Forks Park. They also dispense advice through local newspaper articles and radio shows.
“What we are trained to do is to reach out to the community and try to help people understand how to have cleaner water, healthier soil and less dependence on chemicals,” Stanbery said.
Like other Master Gardeners, the Andinos completed a multi-week training course and followed that up with 60 volunteer hours. They keep their status by paying a small annual fee and maintaining yearly volunteer requirements.
Sylvia Andino’s affinity with systems propelled her toward the irrigation team at Discovery Garden. Her duties there include refilling irrigation tanks, setting up hoses and sprinklers and checking valves, gaskets and rings, as well as ensuring filters are clear of sand and silt. She describes her husband as one of Stanbery’s go-to guys when limbs or brush need clearing away, or for assistance in tree removal.
Both Andinos also answer plant questions from the public during the summer months at the Umpqua Valley Farmers’ Market Master Gardeners booth.
Through his Master Gardeners experience, Christian Andino was able to achieve International Society of Arboriculture certification.
“From the moment I had my hands in dirt, it was an Aha! moment,” he said. “Understanding soil and microbiomes of soil and how the exchanges of biology work … there’s something visceral to connect with.”
Connecting people with plants is a bedrock of Master Gardeners’ service. Stanbery said volunteers often take a “stem to stern” look at distressed plants brought in for inspection.
“If you have a diseased plant, is it a virus, or a blight? Maybe the leaves got burnt because it was too hot. Maybe the roots are not healthy, or there is something in the soil,” Stanbery said.
As for insect problems, Stanbery said she sometimes advises using a hand vacuum.
“That way, you aren’t exposing the household to chemicals that may not work anyway, because the insect could build up an immunity,” she said.
According to Sylvia Andino, the free advice available through Master Gardeners and all programs of the Extension office on Southeast Douglas Avenue is “a huge untapped resource.”
She described the Extension as a supportive environment with helpful people behind every door.
“Christian and I identify with service, and with Master Gardeners, it’s a service that is a joy to do. You give from joy, rather than expecting anything from it,” she said.
“They have a treasure trove, a storehouse of knowledge, and they are ready to give it to pretty much anybody,” said Christian Andino.
