What do you know about Oregon’s most famous Crack in the Ground?
It occupied a spot on one of my hiking partner’s bucket list. Diane Rannow convinced my wife, Carol, and me to go with her to have a look.
Are you wondering, “How does a crack in the ground deserve a spot on a bucket list?” I wasn’t sure myself, but I’m always up for a new adventure.
We drove in our pickup to south-central Oregon to check out this geological oddity.
A half-mile east of the town of Christmas Valley, we turned north on Crack in the Ground Road. A slow, tooth-rattling ride on the eight-mile, sometimes washboard, gravel road had me muttering, “This better be good.”
We pulled off and parked by one other car on a no-fee patch of dirt by a vault toilet. As we exited our pickup, the unmistakable aroma of, not toilet, but Jupiter trees pleased my olfactory sensors and put a bounce in my step.
A dusty trail wound through sagebrush and junipers. Only the crunch of ground pumice beneath our boots broke the silence. The short trail led to a picnic table and — a crack in the ground! There was no mistaking this slice in the earth for anything but the real deal.
It looked like one of the massive earthquake cracks we’d seen in movies. However, geologists classify this formation as a volcanic fissure, created when a lava flow weighs down and eventually collapses an older, under surface, looser-packed fault line.
We walked south along the top of the gash and spotted a trail far below the steep rock walls. Of course, we had to get to the bottom of it!
A slope led us down into a geologic wonderland. Have you ever found yourself in a place where all you could do was stroll and stare?
This qualified as one of those rare places. We began our trek through an eerie world. The change in temperature, wind, and sunlight made for a different ecosystem. Small broadleaf trees and bushes sprouted from cracks in the walls and patches of dirt on the floor. Green and orange lichen clung to the rocks in places. Reddish mineral splotches on the walls added color in this silent, deserted, topless cave.
We took deep breaths of the 20-degree cooler air and walked in awe, examining cracks, caves and rock formations in the towering walls. In places, the trail descends 70 feet below the desert.
Many times, it looked like the end, but instead of turning back, we kept finding more slots to explore by climbing over fallen boulders, sliding sideways through narrow passages, and ducking under angled columns that hadn’t made it to the floor.
After 40 minutes of investigating, we ran out of crack. We could have turned around and enjoyed the return trip, but decided to exit the slope at the end.
A dirt trail continued south. Diane expressed hope, “I wonder if there’s more.” We looked at each other, nodded and off we went.
Shortly, the crack continued. We felt like we completed our level in a simulation game and earned a bonus round. The descent to this section proved more challenging but nothing we couldn’t handle by using our hands. Later, I read accounts of visitors who didn’t know about the extra sections until after they returned home. So if you go — there’s more, you know!
They say, “All good things must come to an end,” and eventually, it was so. The three of us discussed options of return to our starting point. Hiking back the way we came guaranteed a fascinating passage, but we might find it stimulating to walk along the edge, seeing the crack from a different point of view. We agreed each person could decide for themselves how to make his/her way to the trailhead. What would you do?
As it turned out, all three of us started walking along the edge of the crack. From below, sometimes we only saw a thin ribbon of sky above. From above, we sometimes could not get close enough to the edge to see the narrow trail below. We were only going to lean over the edge so far. It looked solid enough, but we couldn’t be sure.
If you are looking for this type of adventure, consider late spring or early autumn. The top of the desert crack stands at an elevation of 4,500 feet, so you might find summer or winter less pleasant.
After exploring this curious and magnificent Crack in the Ground, I questioned myself, “Why wasn’t that on my bucket list?” I solved that quandary by putting it on my list and checking it off after the fact.
