Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress, right, and an engineer from Lake Oswego-based Century West Engineering look over plans for a Safe Routes to School construction project scheduled for Canyonville. Work on improvements along North Main Street from West First Street to Gazley Bridge Road — approximately one mile — are anticipated to begin this coming spring, with completion expected in 2024.
CANYONVILLE — Students of Canyonville School will have a safer way to get to school via the town's North Main Street in a few years.
The construction project would seek to extend sidewalks, create dedicated bike lanes, construct or improve handicap-accessible curb ramps, improve school warning signage and markings. Pavement rehabilitation and stormwater improvements are also a part of the proposed plan.
The improvement project is planned to extend from the intersection of North Main and West First Street north to Gazley Bridge Road, a distance of nearly one mile.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners was awarded $2 million in funding from the Oregon Transportation Commission for the project.
The work will be done almost exclusively on North Main, where Canyonville School is located. Safety concerns there include speeding vehicles, poor visibility from driveways and street crossings, on-street parking and a lack of bicycle and pedestrian lanes.
Residents visited the Javelin Ormond Community Center on Wednesday evening to see the plans for a major community improvement project that would make Main Street more accessible for students and parents of students who attend Canyonville School.
Three tables were covered with layouts of the planned construction project during Wednesday's meeting, engineered by Lake Oswego-based Century West Engineering Services.
Also included in the plan is a rapid-flashing pedestrian beacon at crosswalks. Some utilities will need to be relocated.
Scott Adams with Douglas County Public Works said the project is expected to begin the Request for Proposal process in late February or early March, with the hope to start construction by late spring. The project is tentatively scheduled to last from 2023 to 2024.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
