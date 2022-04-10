Carolee Harbour can’t remember a time without music.
She’s played piano since the second grade. Harbour has no formal music education and yet she has been a piano teacher for more than 50 years.
Last month, Harbour became the second Douglas County music teacher ever to be honored as a Music Teachers National Association Foundation fellow.
“It is an honor to receive such recognition and support from your colleagues, and studio families can be proud of their teacher’s recognition,” said Susan Todd, chair for the Oregon Music Teachers Association Honors Committee.
According to a press release, MTNA is a nonprofit organization of music teachers “committed to furthering the art of music through teaching, performance, composition and scholarly research.” It was founded in 1876 and is the oldest professional music teachers association in the United States.
Todd said Harbour was nominated for “her outstanding leadership in Oregon Music Teachers Association, both at the local and state level.”
Harbour joined the Oregon Music Teachers Association, the state affiliate of the Music Teachers National Association Foundation, in 1987. Joining the association was the best decision she has ever made for her music, Harbour said.
“I was never able to go to university to complete a degree in music, which I really had wanted to do, but I have really learned a lot from the Oregon Music Teachers Association,” Harbour said. “They are very good for networking with other teachers and they provide conferences and classes that you can go to and just a general network of support that’s really good. Belonging to them has actually been what has made me a good teacher.”
The only passion to outshine Harbour’s love of music was nursing. She’d always wanted to be a nurse and knew that while she adored music, she needed a career to support her family. Somehow, she also found time to teach piano.
“I often wondered why I was doing two things, if I should just choose one thing or the other,” Harbour said. “Then I realized that I couldn’t. Both of them gave me meaning. Both of them I had a passion for.”
She found teaching to be especially rewarding during her two decades as a behavioral health nurse. The job could be very stressful, she said, but coming home to teach was uplifting and counteractive to those taxing days.
“There are very few Mozarts and there are a lot of famous musicians, but there are a lot more people who aren’t famous who play the piano and it’s an outlet for them,” she said. “I’ve heard back from so many students that I’ve had that have enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity just so they can make music for themselves.”
She retired from nursing in 2014, but continues to teach as well as actively participate in the Umpqua Valley-South Coast District, which is the local branch of the Oregon Oregon Music Teachers Association.
“Carolee has held the Roseburg district together, serving as both president and treasurer for several years, stepping back in to the presidency when the previous president moved away. Carolee thoughtfully worked to include more colleagues by coming up with the idea of changing the name to Umpqua Valley-South Coast,” Todd said in the letter she wrote nominating Harbour for the fellowship. “During COVID-19, she encouraged her fellow teachers to hang in there, and helped the reluctant members to embrace the possibilities of staying connected via online meetings and programs.”
Only one association member is nominated a year. To be eligible, the member “must have demonstrated excellence in their commitment to students, to their local district, to OMTA and MTNA, and to their colleagues, and have been a member of OMTA for at least 20 years.” Harbour’s nomination was agreed upon unanimously by the board.
The fellowship is the association’s way of offering a meaningful method of recognizing deserving individuals and supporting the efforts of the foundation’s funds, since a $1,500 donation is made to MTNA in that individual’s name.
“It was totally out of the blue. I was just shocked. Without having a music degree, I had never thought of myself as being in the upper echelon, you know? I was flabbergasted,” said Harbour.
Harbour wonders sometimes about when she is going to also quit teaching, but said she is currently working with a group of students who “are very motivated and that I really enjoy,” so she has yet to set a retirement date.
“I really enjoy when kids’ eyes light up, like when I’m teaching them a theory concept and they say ‘oh, I never thought of that’ or seeing them find a piece that they really like and then they make it their own,” she said. “To me, it’s an extension of not only me being able to play but able to see other people play and being able to influence their growth in that matter. I enjoy it. It’s very fulfilling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.