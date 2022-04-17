A few weeks ago, my column on “Top RV site and RV parks on the Coast” got mixed reviews from readers. Some loved it and were thankful, others were curious I didn’t feature local RV parks. This column is dedicated to you.
No matter how long you stay, visiting a Roseburg, Oregon campground will prove to be unforgettable. The region is rich in opportunities for exciting outdoor adventures.
Regardless of your budget and desired experience, there are plenty of Roseburg campgrounds to choose from for an out-of-this-world experience. Keep reading to learn more about 3 of the best campgrounds in Roseburg, Oregon.
Rice Hill RV Park
Rice Hill RV Park is perfect for big rigs and campervans alike, with its full-service sites and free local attractions guides. There are games and events organized throughout the season. In addition, the staff will be happy to give you day trip information on local wine tastings.
Why You’ll Love Rice Hill RV Park
People come to Oregon from all over the country seeking refuge with ture. This RV campground near Roseburg, Oregon is perfect for these types of visitors. Nestled among some of Oregon’s greatest forested lands, Rice Hill RV Park will give you respite from the storms of life. It is a great place to forget all your cares.
Location: 1120 John Long Rd, Oakland, OR 97462 (541) 849-2335
Hours: 10:30am–7pm
Twin Rivers Vacation Park
When you’re looking for a beautiful spot to rest your head at night, Twin Rivers Vacation Park is perfect. This RV park is set right in the most natural setting you’ll find anywhere. Surrounded by forest and the river just outside your door, you’ll bask in an idyllic sanctuary your whole stay and love every minute of it.
Why You’ll Love Twin Rivers Vacation Park
Of all the RV parks in Roseburg that you have to choose from, Twin Rivers Vacation Park provides some of the best views. Its name alone instills a sense of adventure. Set right on the bank of the North Umpqua River and situated in the middle of Oregon Wine Country, there’s so much to do in the area. You may even extend your trip, so you have time to enjoy all the nearby attractions.
Location: 433 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg, OR 97471 (541) 673-3811
Hours: M-F 10am-6pm, Sat 10 am – 2 pm, Closed Sunday
Amenities Daily Rates: From $30 per night, # of RV Sites: 75, Full Hookups: Yes, 30/50 Amp: Yes, Back-In/Pull-Through Sites: Both
Rising River RV Park
Rising River is conveniently located close to Interstate 5, which allows for easier access to everything you want to see in beautiful Oregon. You’ll be near shopping, remarkable restaurants, and unbelievable historic attractions. Furthermore, the owners and staff are beyond accommodating.
Why You’ll Love Rising River RV Park
If you’re looking for a spot to stay while you go on day trips to Crater Lake or the Wildlife Safari, this is the RV campground in Roseburg, Oregon for you. Rising River RV Park sits among mature trees, soft grassy knolls, and wonderful trails of riverfront property. You’ll love the views and the stunning sunsets every night.
Location: 5579 SW Grange Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471 (541) 679-7256
Hours: Winter hours 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
Amenities: Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $44/$215/$345, # of RV Sites: 68, Full Hookups: Yes, 30/50 Amp: Yes, Back-In/Pull-Through Sites: Both
Hopefully this has helped my fellow RVers. Remember, not all RV parks are made the same. Make sure to do your research, check out the websites of the RV parks, and Google reviews.
