June is almost here, and it is time for Summer Reading at Roseburg Public Library.
The Summer Reading Program for children and teens ages 0-18 will involve reading logs, craft kits, online performers and activities around Roseburg. The reading program will run June 1 through August 28. The major sponsor is the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
The main portion of the program involves tracking how long you read this summer to win prizes. Libraries statewide are tracking minutes read, and we adjusted our program for consistency.
Grab a paper log and keep track of how long you read. Participants will get to select a new book to keep and a few trinket prizes when you bring in the log showing that you have read five, 10 and 20 hours. Readers who reach 20 hours are entered into a drawing for a new bicycle!
Logs are available in person at the library or online at roseburgpubliclibrary.org.
The display case at the library is full of raffle prize drawings that you can be entered to win by filling out a book review slip. Read a book, and write or draw a picture about what you did or did not like about the book. The more reviews you write, the better your chances of winning. Reviews will be posted to the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary, and the drawing for prizes will happen toward the end of August.
Come by and see the Lego kits, book sets, toys and crafts you could win by reading!
For last year’s Summer Reading Program, the library installed a StoryWalk® in various parks around Roseburg, and we will be doing that again this summer! Check out the library’s website or Facebook page to see the weekly park location; the schedule for the entire summer is posted. We have two new stories this year in addition to the three stories from last year. As a bonus, come to the library, tell us something about the story you saw that week and get a sticker.
Special thank you to Steve and Kathy Hart for donating a story and the Douglas County Cultural Coalition for its second year of support for the project.
The library again will distribute grab-and-go craft kits for children every Tuesday from June 1 through August 24. Teen grab-and-go craft kits will be available every other Tuesday during that same timeframe. Kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
A few online programs will be available through Zoom or live on our Facebook page, including Pegasus Puppet Theater’s virtual performance of Pegasus and the Story of the Stars on Saturday, July 17. This is the same group that presented Stellaluna at the library in January 2019.
We also will have an online video and grab-and-go craft kit about The Power of Plants from the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
The library will be reaching out to kiddos who might not be able to get to the building this summer by following the Roseburg School District’s LunchBox Express. Staff will follow the bus every Wednesday to distribute reading logs, craft kits and prizes to kids who come back with their reading logs filled out. We want to encourage as many kids as we can to read this summer.
It is possible the library will host small programs on Wednesdays at the Stewart Park pavilion later this summer. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for information. We still are following state guidelines and recommendations on gatherings and will let patrons know when we finalize plans.
We hope you join us in reading to keep up skills, do craft activities and win fun prizes this summer at Roseburg Public Library.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.