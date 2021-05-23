Roseburg Public Library has a fun-filled summer planned for all ages.
The Summer Reading Program (SRP), “Reading Colors Your World,” runs June 1 through Aug. 28. Information is available on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclilbrary.org; click on Summer Reading Program.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp will explain the youth and teen programs in this column next week.
Adults are invited to participate in two ways. First, I will continue to facilitate the library’s closed Facebook group @rpl2020srp; patrons may submit a request on the page to become a participant. We post discussion prompts and share book recommendations in the group and I always come away with even more titles to read.
Second, adults may work through the library’s Summer Reading Program brochure, which includes 30 prompts to help guide your selections. Prompts include “An Oregon Book Award winner;” “A translated book;” and “A book set in South America.” There also are seven opportunities to read “a book of your choice” to provide readers some flexibility.
Readers may use only one log for the entire summer and fill in as many blanks as possible. A book may be used for only one category. Audiobooks, physical books and electronic books may be counted.
For each category completed, the reader will be entered into a random prize drawing. The grand prize is two $50 Sherm’s gift cards. Other prizes include gift cards to local businesses and early reader copies of books.
Logs are available in person at the library or on the library’s SRP web page. They must be returned in person to the library or emailed to library@cityofroseburg.org by Sept. 4 to be eligible for prizes, which are made possible by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library. It is not necessary to complete the entire log.
Those looking for ideas may be inspired by the library’s booklists at roseburg.biblionix.com; click on Booklists. Lists include science fiction and fantasy award winners, Pulitzer and Booker prize winners, titles by Indigenous authors and staff picks.
Library staff also supports a personalized book recommendation service. Email library@cityofroseburg.org, and tell us about books, TV shows or movies you have enjoyed and why you liked them. We will match your interests with something new to you.
The primary goal of the Summer Reading Program is to enjoy the experience of reading for pleasure. I cannot wait to be inspired by your enthusiasm for the program.
Happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.