The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, along with the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and local fishing guide Scott Worsley are asking a judge to review the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission's decision to end to the North Umpqua summer steelhead hatchery program.
The Commission decided by a 4-3 vote to end the program during its monthly meeting Friday in Astoria. Some proponents of the hatchery program believe the Commission's decision had been made well before Friday's nearly 12-hour-long meeting.
"There's no doubt in my mind," said Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress, who testified in defense of the summer steelhead hatchery program on the North Umpqua River. "(After the Commisson's vote) they had a prepared statement on the ruling almost immediately."
In the legal petition filed in Marion County Circuit Court, the county and derby are requesting an "immediate and expedited" review of the Commission's ruling.
The court filing comes as an estimated 78,000 summer steelhead smolts are currently being held at the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery awaiting their release into the North Umpqua River system. Those smolts are a portion of the spawned eggs from adult steelhead which survived the September 2020 Archie Creek Fire. The smolts were hatched at Cole Rivers Hatchery in Tiller and transported late last week to Rock Creek in anticipation of their downstream migration to the Pacific Ocean.
The complaint alleges that the Commission:
• failed to support its decision with substantial evidence, including ignoring its own staff recommendation and ODFW's determination that terminating the program would provide no benefit to wild fish
• ignored multiple management directives and objectives in the existing fisheries management plans
• followed a rushed process that failed to follow formal notice, comment and hearing procedures.
"They completely ignored their own staff and went with their decision," Kress said.
The complaint also argues that the Commission ignored the best available science provided by its own agency, ignored the social, economic and recreational needs of the local communities, and ignored the needs of federal recognized tribes pertaining to the hatchery summer steelhead fishery.
"They keep trying to manage this river down to zero," Kress said. "It's spiraling down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.