The attorney defending Gary Lloyd McConkey, Jr. had his motion to withdraw denied by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall Wednesday.
Martin E. Thompson of Cascade Law Group, based in Bend, asked to be removed as McConkey's attorney, stating in his motion to the court that he did not feel he could "adequately represent my client under all of the circumstances."
McConkey, 43, is charged with 18 counts of first-degree sodomy, 13 counts of incest, 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and 11 counts of first-degree rape. The crimes — laid out in a 20-page Douglas County Circuit Court indictment filed Jan. 15, 2021 — are alleged to have been committed against a female family member from when the victim was younger than 16 into adulthood.
Thompson said part of his difficulty was in trying to reach a proper settlement with the state in McConkey's case, saying that the state had asked him to make a proposal, but "refuses to give any guidance as to what the state would find acceptable."
Thompson's motion further alleges an offer to settle was "shot down for reasons that I can only conclude are personal in nature," and that he did not feel suited to practice in Douglas County as he does not understand "the local customs."
After multiple delays, a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin May 3 barring further delays. Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge will preside. A pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.