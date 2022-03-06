Women’s History Month has been celebrated in the United States every March since 1987. The library is full of books recognizing women’s contributions to history, culture and society.
Picture BooksThe simplified life of Julia Child is shown in picture book format in “Born Hungry: Julia Child Becomes ‘the French Chef’” written by Alex Prud’homme and illustrated by Sarah Green. This book shows snippets of Child’s journey as a hungry child, wartime worker, traveler, culinary student and host of her own TV show. It has beautiful illustrations of delicious food with just the right amount of text to make it a great read with children ages 4 to 8.
Another great woman in history is celebrated in “Sing, Aretha, Sing! Aretha Franklin, ‘Respect,’ and the Civil Rights Movement” written by Hanif Abdurraqib and illustrated by Ashley Evans. This picture book focuses on Franklin’s singing and involvement with the Civil Rights Movement. A picture book cannot cover an entire history, but it does show Franklin touring with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and continuing to sing her famous song encouraging people to stand up for their rights. Clear illustrations and short sections of text make this a great introductory book for readers ages 5 to 9.
Middle GradesThe She Persisted series, created by Chelsea Clinton and Alexandra Boiger, has branched out to early chapter books that present women who have amazing stories. The chapters are brief, yet there is a lot of information in about 50 pages of text. Each book includes a final chapter titled “How You Can Persist” in which the author shares suggestions for honoring the woman profiled. In addition, references are listed for readers who want to learn more. There currently are nearly two dozen titles in the series.
“Maria Tallchief” by Christine Day with illustrations by Gillian Flint covers Tallchief’s Osage Nation roots and her family’s move to California; her desire to make a career as a dancer; and her success as a prima ballerina.
“Oprah Winfrey” by Oregon author Renée Watson with illustrations by Flint traces Winfrey’s difficult childhood from Mississippi to Wisconsin to Tennessee. It highlights how she channeled her efforts into reading and learning; she was reading at age 3! Winfrey’s exceptional gifts and persistence paid off with a media empire that made her a household name.
Teens“The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life” by Amy Butler Greenfield is a captivating biography of one of the top cryptanalysts in World Wars I and II. Friedman’s interest in puzzles led her to a job as a code breaker near Chicago, and she used that challenging experience to hone her skills. Once she began working for the U.S. military, she uncovered rumrunners during Prohibition and Nazi spies in South America. It wasn’t all glamorous, though, because many believed a woman could not do the work, and Friedman lost out on promotions and accolades. Fortunately, her husband, William — an expert code breaker in his own right — supported her, both when they worked together and when Friedman pursued cases on her own. The chapters are interspersed with tips on code breaking, including some examples of Friedman’s work.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.