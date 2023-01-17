The Roseburg Community Cancer Center honored Randy Moore's retirement with a surprise party Thursday, expressing their appreciation for the radiation oncologist's nearly 17 years of service to the center.
Moore and his wife walked into the center's second-floor conference room, where 20 fellow therapists gathered 15 minutes earlier to await his arrival.
Moore's wife told him he was meeting with a financial advisor and Moore said he was “so surprised" with the party.
The Community Cancer Center gave the retiring oncologist a watch with the logo of the center. The watch was made by a patient who died of cancer, to give to the retiree.
“It’s a lot of emotional meaning," Moore said.
He addressed the group at the surprising event, highlighting the years of incredible collaboration as a team.
Looking back on his 16 1/2 years, he was proud to be involved in patients' lives, helping them deal with life-threatening illnesses and providing personalized medications.
“I do have mixed emotions about leaving and not having a good follow up as far as replacement. But it's time," Moore said.
The idea for the surprise party was suggested by Tammy Turner, executive director of the center.
“He’s helped out numerous times ensuring that we have excellent care”, Turner said.
Moore is an OHSU radiation oncologist in Roseburg. Born and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho, he received his medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in Lebanon and provided care at the Roseburg Community Cancer Center since June 2006.
As a radiation oncologist, he uses ionizing radiation to detect and kill malignant cells in the treatment of cancer. In 2019, he was honored as an honorable mention Rural Health Hero of the year.
“He's a very caring physician, very knowledgeable,” Dr. Sylvia K. Gosline said. She practiced radiation oncology in Roseburg since 1982 and retired from the center at the end of 2022.
Community Cancer Center is a private, nonprofit, community-owned and operated cancer treatment facility that has provided state-of-the-art personalized care to local cancer patients for more than 40 years.
Until the center hires another physician, Moore will continue to support the center, even though he officially retired Oct. 31, 2022.
“It’s hard to recruit to this area … we want to make sure we get the right person,” Moore said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.