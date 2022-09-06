Fire managers worried high winds, soaring temperatures and low relative humidity forecast for Tuesday could be a recipe for the Rum Creek Fire to grow and jump containment lines.
“Tomorrow’s weather will provide a test for the fire lines,” a Labor Day news release stated.
As a result, fire managers Tuesday placed the fire in the Haines 6 category, the highest level using “the tool to estimate the effect of atmospheric dryness and stability on fire growth potential,” according to the release.
The Haines 6 classification corresponds to the National Weather Service’s Fire Weather Watch issued Tuesday afternoon and evening in the area of the Rum Creek Fire.
“In advance of this weather change, firefighters are working aggressively to contain more of the fire,” the Labor Day news release said.
To keep the fire from spreading, “tactical firing” near McKnabe Creek, on the Rum Creek Fire’s east side, was expected to be complete on Labor Day. Firefighters continued to mop up around the fire perimeter and near any structures where the fire could cross primary lines.
“This hard work is reflected in the increase in containment to 34%,” the news release said.
Even before the holiday, fire managers completed the remaining planned tactical firing on the Rum Creek Fire’s west side, tying lines from Mount Peavine north to the Rogue River.
State Fire Marshal resources continued to “mop up remaining hot spots near structures, cutting hazard trees and patrolling areas along Galice Road,” according to the news release. In addition, firefighters were “also working on structure assessment and pre-planning to the north and southeast of the fire.”
That work came as the Fire Marshal began demobilizing task forces from the Rum Creek Fire and reassigned two of its task forces to the Double Creek Fire near the northeastern Oregon-Idaho border. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Fire Marshal to take “unified command” Aug. 26 of the Rum Creek Fire.
Existing evacuation orders and notifications for Rum Creek Fire-impacted communities remained in place as of Labor Day.
The Labor Day announcement from fire managers about Tuesday’s likely weather activity came even after fire managers predicted Sunday’s heat and gusty winds would test control lines, too. At that point, the Rum Creek Fire was 27% contained and had spread to 18,966 acres.
The Rum Creek Fire started Aug. 17, after lightning ignited a portion of forest in Josephine County.
