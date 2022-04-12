As brief snow showers surprised Roseburg and much of Douglas County, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of central Douglas County above 2,500 feet through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service said additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with up to 15 inches over higher terrain are expected.
The Advisory area includes south central areas of the county along the Umpqua Divide including a portion of Highway 227 near Tiller and Interstate 5 including Canyon Mountain.
Forecasters said travel could be very difficult at higher elevations. Snowfall will not be constant.
The advisory comes after a winter storm has brought late-season snow to much of the Pacific Northwest.
The National Weather Service issued weather warnings and watches throughout the region Monday, from winter storm warnings to coastal wind advisories.
Fallen trees and power lines have led to outages throughout the region. At one point Monday morning, more than 100,000 customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington were without power. By noon, that number had dropped to about 60,000.
In the Portland metro area, traffic officials warned Monday morning that wet, heavy snow was bringing down trees and causing difficult travel conditions. A little after 8 a.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 26 between Oregon 217 and Interstate 405 in both directions, with multiple trees down near the Oregon Zoo exit. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. By the start of the afternoon rush hour commute, westbound lanes of Highway 26 were open, but eastbound lanes remained closed.
