Mary Newman-Keyes' father, a chief petty officer at Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, was in the U.S. Army on Dec.7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service.
Newman-Keyes remembered the happy time she had as a kid having the Sunday dinner aboard the ships with her father. Growing up as a military dependent, it was hard when she had to move to a new home, a new school and make new friends much more frequently than her peers.
After her father died, she took care of a lot of veterans affairs paperwork for her mother.
“It’s kind of in my blood.” Newman-Keyes said.
Originally from New Jersey, Newman-Keyes met and married a soldier and moved to Oregon. She was as a probation officer in Clackamas County for two years and then she went to a life-changing lunch where she found out the veteran service officer was retiring without a job announcement.
“That’s for me. That’s a job for me," Newman-Keyes said.
Newman-Keyes first served as the Douglas county’s Veterans Service Officer from 2000 to 2013. She then left to take on the same position in Benton County, before returning to Douglas County in 2018.
“The veteran community very much wanted her back so we sought her out and we’re very pleased she came back to workforce”, said Tim Freeman, Douglas County commissioner who has been the liaison to Veterans Department for about six years.
In her office, at the ground floor of the Douglas County courthouse, piles of documents and memos litter her desk. Her motto is from Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address in 1865, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan.”
During her work hours, she connects to veterans and surviving spouses to help them with claims through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She and her office staff ask veterans basic information about their lives to help them submit the paperwork required. For veterans who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or acoustic trauma due to the combat or accidents or assault, the office helps them seek compensation for their medical treatment.
On the wall behind her chair hangs a board that reads, “Good morning…Let the stress begin.”
This year, the office has brought over $5 million into the county which will go directly to veterans.
Newman-Keyes remembered that when a World War II veteran got 100% of claim, or a $3,600 a month, his wife came to the office and said they can go to grocery store and buy anything they want.
“What they were living on before was so much less and he deserved more,” Newman-Keyes said. “I could be already retired, but I love the job so much.”
Jim Little, former president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum and a member of the Veterans Advisory Committee, has known Newman-Keyes for a long time and calls her "the go-to lady" because she knows how to solve problems.
Little retired from the U.S. Navy after 40 years of service and moved to Douglas County. When he first met with Newman-Keyes, she went over his records and told him there was a lot he should apply for as a veteran.
“She has helped so many veterans that there's even one group that call her St. Mary,"
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were 12,394 veterans in Douglas County, approximately 11% of the total population.
“Veterans are interesting, a lot of them either don’t know they have benefits come in or they feel like the benefits are better for somebody else,” Freeman said.
Freeman said Newman-Keyes as a great example of someone who “has a genuine care for these veterans” and does a lot outside her duty, including when she volunteered to become next of kin for 29 cremains of veteran that had just been sitting on a shelf.
"She was instrumental in getting those cremains buried at the National Cemetery," said John Pierson, who retired from the U.S. Air Force. He is a Veterans Advisory Committee member and works with Newman-Keyes on the Veterans Day Parade Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.