Roseburg High School hosted a military careers night Wednesday evening, with military recruiters from all branches hoping to bring graduating high schoolers into the service.
Nick Marshall, a recruiter with the Army National Guard who graduated from Roseburg High School in 2000, said that recruiting has been a rewarding career choice for him.
“I just found my niche,” Marshall said. “I enjoyed having an opportunity to help people, and watching them grow up and be successful over the years kept me motivated...seeing them going from kind of shy and timid to getting hired with us is very rewarding for me.”
According to data from the US Census, 11% of Douglas County’s population are veterans. The students, many of which had family members who had previously served in the armed forces, listened to short presentations from representatives of each of the branches of military, followed by time spent discussing their options with recruiters one-on-one.
“I’m just exploring my options right now,” said Alex Lazzerini, a senior at Roseburg High School who attended the event. “I didn’t take advantage of being in sports a lot, so I would like the team part of it, the family building that he was talking about up there, and some of the skills they have.”
Recruiters brought up the benefits of joining the military, including monetary bonuses and the opportunity to attend college with tuition paid in full.
“The army is just handing out money like crazy right now,” said James Hines, a recruiter for the US Army. “For anyone that’s joining the army, you can get up to $50,000 in signing bonuses, and they have specific bonuses for seniors in high school as well.”
When asked about potential concerns about recruiting students to the military at such a young age, recruiters were confident that the benefits far outweighed the downsides for students.
“There’s danger everywhere, in society and in reality,” said Nic Ensign, a recruiter for the US Navy. “With regards to making a decision at 17, I mean, we’re asking kids to get $200,000 in student loan debt. And we’re giving you training, paying, and you’re most likely going to be stationed in Hawaii, not Afghanistan. So it doesn’t weigh on my mind.”
Both recruiters and students were excited about the future — with hope that the students would serve their country, and gain important skills while working in the field.
“I remember my first kid that called me on graduation,” said Ensign. “It hit a little bit different. Because it’s when I realized I was actually making a difference for these guys.”
