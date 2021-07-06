I began my love affair with the automobile at an early age.
When I was 4 years old I had a pedal car that was as real to me as a real automobile. In the early 1950s all my friends and I could not wait to see the new models come out every year. We could name the model and year of each car at a glance; every year there was a change that kept the brand distinct from all the others. Sadly, that’s not the case in today’s market, where you need to see the emblem to tell the brand.
Growing up in Stratford, Connecticut, I started a paper route when I was 10 with the express purpose of saving up for that first car. Forget asking my parents for a car, that didn’t even enter my mind. Back then you worked for what you wanted and paid for it yourself.
After pedaling my bike and throwing papers for five years, I was getting close to my goal when I came across a 1930 Ford with no fenders and the start of a hot rod look. I bought it without permission, for $85.
Dad was not too happy about it, but he figured it would keep me busy in those troubling times. Dad had just opened a service station, which was great for me and my hot rod. Things were cheap at the junkyard and I used some more of my savings to buy a flathead Mercury engine and transmission.
Next was channeling the body to get the look I wanted. Now she was running and I would speed around the service station because I was still only 15, waiting for that magic day of 16 and freedom! That day was coming up in about six months — but it seemed like a lifetime to me.
Right after school I would go to the service station to work and do my homework there, using my spare time to refine my hot rod. It still was not street-worthy but it looked cool, and I would spin the wheels and slide sideways around the station — when there was no business — on bald tires and no seat, just a box to sit on.
I was really in love with that car.
Dad said, “You’re not going to have that THING (which is what he called it) on the road before your 16th birthday, you need to find something that is drivable.” So I picked up a 1949 Ford and put the ‘30 behind the shop and started working on the ‘49.
Now with high school and girls and dates, the ‘30 was put aside but not forgotten.
So, I come back from school one day and head out back to check out the ‘30 and maybe come up with the next step, and it’s gone! I called my dad and said, “someone stole my coupe.” He hesitated a moment then said, “I sold it last week because you were going to kill yourself in that thing.”
Well, that was my first car and I never replaced it, what with going into the service (six years), trying to find my place in the world, getting married, raising a family and working until retirement after 32 years with the Forest Service in Tiller.
Now all the kids are gone, and I have time for me.
I started a restoration business, mostly muscle cars and classics; never did I dream that a 1932 would come my way. I traded my 1937 Ford coupe for it, and also got $3,000 cash and $1,000 in parts.
The ‘32 is a rocketship, it drives great but it’s no Honda. You have to pay attention to your driving. That’s all part of the hot rod culture. I put on new paint, period wheels and tires, stainless exhaust, ect. I have the seats and door panels at showtime for leather but I have seats from another car in it so I can drive it around.
I’m 79 now and my life is complete. And dad, if you are watching me now, this one is roadworthy and fast! See you all at the Show-N-Shine this year.
