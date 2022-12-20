CRATER LAKE — Crater Lake National Park staff has started offering ranger-guided snowshoe walks for the 2022-2023 winter season.
The walks be offered daily until Jan. 2 and from March 25 to April 1 and otherwise the walks will take place on Saturdays, Sundays and most holidays until April 30. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no experience is necessary.
The walks will cover up to 2-miles in moderate to strenuous terrain, last about two hours and start at 1 p.m. Routes will vary, but most start at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake.
Participant will be able to see how winter affects Crater Lake and the park's plants and animals. Crater Lake National Park is one of the snowiest inhabited places in America, according to rangers, and receives an average of 43 feet of snow each year.
The guided walk is free, although there is a park entrance fee of $20 per car, and reservations are required. For more information or to sign up call 541-594-3100.
Scout troops, hiking clubs and other organized groups may be able to arrange for a separate tour, staff permitting. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
Crater Lake National Park is open year-round, but the park's north entrance and Rim Drive are closed to cars in the winter. The west and south entrances are plowed daily and open to vehicles, although the road may be closed during heavy snowstorms. Visitors should come prepared for snowy, icy roads and limited visibility and have traction tires or chains with them.
There is no lodging in the park and no gasoline, but there is food service at the Rim Village Cafe & Gift Shop, which is open daily — with the exception of Christmas day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.