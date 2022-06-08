A Douglas County grand jury has determined the use of "deadly physical force" was justified in an officer-involved shooting which killed a Myrtle Creek man May 25.
"Not only was it extremely justified, it was unavoidable," Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said at a press conference Wednesday morning at the Douglas County Courthouse.
The shooting was the result of a standoff between Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies and 60-year-old Spencer Cassanova Heckathorn near the driveway of his home at 638 Weaver Road.
Deputies were dispatched to the home at approximately 8 a.m. that morning to investigate a domestic violence complaint reported by Heckathorne's wife, Jacqueline, who told dispatchers that her husband had been threatening her and claimed to be seeing "things and people that were not real," Wesenberg said.
Deputy Taylor Vian was first to arrive at the address and saw Jacqueline Heckathorne walking away from her RV — the couple's home — along Weaver Road, and Vian convinced her to join him by his patrol unit. As they approached Vian, Spencer Heckathorne reportedly came speeding out of the driveway in a maroon van and nearly hit his wife and the deputy, who both were forced to jump out of the way.
The van continued north on Weaver Road and Myrtle Creek Police Chief Jonathan Brewster, who had joined Vian at the scene, attempted to pursue with additional officers, but were unable to locate the van.
Spencer Heckathorne then reportedly called his wife while she was still speaking with Vian and said, loudly enough for the deputy to hear, "I am not going to be taken alive," Wesenberg said. "They are not going to take me alive to jail, to prison or to a hospital."
He then hung up, but called back shortly after and Vian, a member of the Sheriff's Office's Crisis Negotiation Team, took the call. During the call, Spencer Heckathorne reiterated that he was in fact having a mental health crisis, and that there were "people he didn't know who wanted to do him harm."
Vian attempted to convince Spencer Heckathorne to let the deputy know where he was, to which he reportedly replied, "No. I'm not that stupid."
Vian completed his report and Jacqueline returned to the RV, but less than two hours later she called 911 again to report that her husband was returning home.
This time, at approximately 10 a.m., Vian was again first on the scene, arriving on the north end of the Heckathornes' driveway on Weaver Road, and Deputy Brett Everett pulled alongside Vian's cruiser. Additional help arrived when Deputy Brian Melvin arrived and was able to use his patrol pickup to block Weaver Road south of the driveway.
It was then that Spencer Heckathorne again tried to leave in the van, but soon realized the road was blocked in both directions. Melvin had exited his pickup and took shelter near the engine compartment. Heckathorne reportedly threw the van in reverse in an attempt to hit Melvin's vehicle, but then sped forward and crashed into both Vian's and Everett's patrol units.
He then reportedly put the van in reverse and attempted to speed back down his gravel driveway, which was now mostly blocked by Melvin. Heckathorne got around the front of Melvin's vehicle, but when he tried to speed back onto Weaver Road to escape, he crashed nose-first into a ditch.
At this point, Heckathorne's and Melvin's driver-side doors were approximately 15-18 feet apart. Heckathorne exited his van, prompting Melvin to do the same, service weapon drawn. As Heckathorne charged the deputy, Melvin fired a single shot, piercing Heckathorne's heart.
Deputies Vian and Everett attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
"To the involved law enforcement officers, I commend you for acting with great professionalism and restraint while attempting to deescalate the situation without force," Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said. "You acted with exceptional restraint. You were left with no other options."
Melvin was placed on paid administrative leave as protocol. Having been cleared by the grand jury, Sheriff Hanlin said he was hopeful Melvin soon could return to active duty.
Hanlin expressed his appreciation for all involved on the law enforcement side, from the responding officers from Myrtle Creek to the Douglas County Major Crimes Team and the operators of the Douglas County Emergency Communications.
He also expressed his sympathy on behalf of the Sheriff's Office to the family and friends of Spencer Heckathorne.
"I assure you that his death is not the outcome that law enforcement officers wanted in this situation," Hanlin said.
