I think we can all safely assume that most discerning RV buyers consider the cost of gasoline when contemplating the purchase of a new/ used RV and/or deciding to go on an RV trip. After all, gas isn’t getting any cheaper and the average RV isn’t the most aerodynamic vehicle on the road. But, is that the whole story? Will higher gas prices be the demise of the RV boom?
My kids, 15, 17 and 19 years old, still live at home and all of them have the same daily routine, playing video games online late into the night while talking to their friends on their head sets. And when they aren’t doing that, they’re listening to music on their Apple air-pods plugged into their ears. This, of course, results in the wife and I repeating things twice as loud and three times more often. Sound familiar?
The point is, most parents realize paying a little more at the gas pump to go on a family RV trip is well worth getting their kids “unplugged” and looking out the window, versus shooting another character in a video game.
In fact, according to a CNN article by Mark O’Mara on July 16, 2014 he stated “Literally, by the time a child is 18 years of age, they’ve killed over 100,000 people in video game and other online things.”
So, whether you have no kids, many kids or you’re in your golden years with grandkids, RV studies show the same results; RV travel can have a great value.
A Vacation Cost comparison study conducted by RVIA shows that a family of four can save 23-to-59% on vacation costs depending on the type of trip and type of RV used. A two-person travel party (the typical empty-nest couple) would save 11-to-46%.
In addition, more than 80% of RVers say RV vacations cost less than other forms of vacation, even when fuel prices rise. In fact, many RV owning families take frequent mini-vacations in their RVs. 63% spent five or more weekends in their RVs last spring/summer.
When fuel prices rise, RVers adjust by traveling to destinations closer to home, driving fewer miles, and staying longer in one place, according to surveys of RV owners conducted by RVIA and CVENT, a leading provider of online surveys and research technology.
More specifically, to save on fuel, RVers typically spend more time enjoying the campground experience and less time on the road. More than 16,000 campgrounds nationwide give RVers the flexibility to save fuel and cut costs by staying closer to home. Whether they travel five miles or 500, they can still enjoy a great outdoor experience.
Here’s the shocker; fuel prices would need to more than double from their current level to make RVing more expensive for a family of four than other forms of travel, according to PKF Consulting. A recent vacation cost comparison study showed that RV trips remain the most affordable way for a family to travel because of the significant savings on air, hotel and restaurant costs, which continue to rise.
Fluctuating fuel prices affect the cost of all modes of travel and transportation. Airfares and hotel rates rise rapidly when fuel costs increase.
Many RV owners surveyed take additional measures to reduce fuel consumption through simple steps like driving 55 instead of 65 miles per hour, packing lighter to reduce weight in the RV, and turning off home utilities to save energy when traveling. RVers travel at a leisurely pace with no tight schedules for flights, hotels or restaurants.
So regardless of the facts above, the reality remains the same, gas prices are up! I get it. So, here’s my quick cost/benefit rationale; additional cost at the pump to travel in an RV, a couple bucks. Getting my family out of the house, bonding as a family and making memories that last a lifetime … priceless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.