After years of planning, discussion and controversy, the City of Roseburg’s new downtown parking program is officially underway, although tickets won’t be issued quite yet.
Drivers coming downtown will now see new signs for free but time-limited parking on streets in the downtown core — Southeast Jackson Street, Southeast Main Street and several cross streets. While the same number of free, on-street customer parking spots remain, most spaces in the downtown core are now limited to two or three hours parking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Metered parking will remain on outlying downtown streets. Free parking also is available at a parking lot at Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street, and on the first floor of the spruced up downtown parking garage at Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Rose Street.
“City officials expect the changes to benefit residents and businesses by freeing up more on-street parking spaces for short-term customer parking in the heart of Roseburg,” city communications specialist Suzanne Hurt said in a news release. “A public education period began in December and kicked into high gear in February to give drivers time to learn and adjust before parking tickets are given out.”
However, another news release sent out Thursday morning said tickets won’t begin being issued until April 1. The delay was attributed to “supply-chain issues affecting paper parking tickets,” but will also give drivers time to adjust to the parking changes.
The city announced earlier this week that parking enforcement was expected to resume in March.
A big part of the push to better regulate parking downtown involves enforcement — something that has been lacking since the contract with the previous parking management company, Downtown Roseburg Association/Park-Smart, was cancelled in the spring of 2020.
A consulting firm hired by the city found that from 2016 through 2019, Park-Smart issued nearly 12,000 parking tickets, yet more than 3,100 of those — or 26% — were voided for reasons that remain unclear. The total value of the voided tickets was more than $220,000 in that four-year period, the consulting firm said.
A new parking services contractor, ACE Parking, will electronically chalk cars in time-limited zones and check license plates and parking permits with license plate recognition cameras and software using GPS coordinates.
Drivers who’d like to get parking permits, ask questions or appeal a ticket should contact ACE’s Roseburg Program Administrator Michelle Anderson at 541-900-1102, orroseburgenforcement@aceparking.com, or ACE’s Roseburg Enforcement Manager James English at (O) 541-900-1106 or (C) 541-315-0366 or jenglish@aceparking.com.
City staff will refer all questions to ACE.
Monthly parking permits will return to the same rates that were in place before the contract with Park-Smart was cancelled, Hurt said.
Garage rates are $17 for level 3 and $22 for level 2. Parking lot rates range from $22 for the Court Street lot to $35 for the Armory lot. ACE can also issue one-day parking meter exemption permits for new store owners, moving vehicles, construction, etc.
Parking tickets will range from $12 for such things as parking in an alley or tow-away zone, to $27 for being an hour over time, $28 for an expired meter and $210 for parking in a handicapped zone.
Drivers will have 10 days from the date of a ticket to pay the fine to ACE online at www.aceparking.com/roseburg or at the ACE office at 612 S.E. Jackson St., Suite 5, in Roseburg, OR 97470. After 10 days, $10 will be added to the ticket. After 30 days, another $30 will be added to the ticket. After 50 days, another $50 will be tacked on and the ticket will be sent to collections.
Drivers who want to contest a ticket must start with an “administrative appeal” in writing with an online or hard copy appeal form. To start an appeal, call 541-900-1102 or go to the ACE office.
ACE will soon make the appeal form available online at www.aceparking.com/roseburg.
GARAGE STILL AN ISSUEDrivers who want to appeal a ticket must pay the fine to avoid the above late fees. The fee will be returned if the appeal is granted.
If the administrative appeal is not granted, drivers will have a second appeal option to go before a Municipal Court judge.
“The return to parking enforcement and other changes were called for in the Downtown Parking Assessment and Plan developed by the City, a consultant and the Roseburg Parking Stakeholder Advisory Committee, which met four times from September 2020 through February 2021, “ Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie said in the news release.
The committee included owners of a downtown restaurant, retail business, personal service and professional service; downtown workers; and residents of downtown and Laurelwood. The committee reviewed on-street time limits, on-street paid parking zones, public off-street free and permit parking, enforcement hours and residential permit parking, among other issues.
To develop the plan, a public outreach campaign was launched to get input from residents and other stakeholders, and to understand and prioritize key challenges and potential improvements for parking downtown and in Laurelwood. Two virtual public hearings were held. A public survey about parking needs was filled out by more than 300 residents, including 55 downtown business owners or workers, Cowie said.
In January, the Roseburg Public Works Department cleaned the downtown garage and elevator, removed or painted over graffiti, painted the elevator’s interior and exterior, and made repairs to the brick alleyway and courtyard surface, which the city owns. However, the city does not own the buildings that form the courtyard walls, which must be maintained by property owners. Public Works will perform regular maintenance of the garage, elevator, and brick alleyway and courtyard surface.
Permits are available for the downtown garage levels 2 and 3 and for downtown parking lots including the Armory Parking Lot (Southeast Kane Street and Washington Avenue), Court Street Parking Lot (600 block of Court Street), Phillips Parking Lot (800 block of Southeast Stephens Street) and Shalimar Parking Lot (700 block of Southeast Stephens Street).
Despite the signs, enforcement and apparent cleanup efforts, not everyone is happy with the way the new parking program has been rolled out.
Maria Crince, who has owned and operated her Heavenly Hands! Heavenly Hair! salon on Jackson Street for 17 years, said city officials “should actually be honestly ashamed” at the way they let the parking garage, including the elevator, deteriorate over the years, and to this day, despite promises to clean it up.
“The inside is still the same, it’s nasty and it’s dirty,” Crince said of the elevator. She said a cracked window was repaired but most of the area remains dirty and she still finds people sleeping in the stairways in the morning. She has even taken photos of the parking garage and surrounding area and sent them to city officials.
“So I don’t know what else to do. My customers will not park on the first floor because it is unsafe, they say, and it’s nasty, it’s dirty, it’s embarrassing,” Crince said.
She also gives low marks for the outreach efforts touted by city officials.
“I have never actually met the people in charge,” Crince said. “I did get a business card that was left but I guess what I have to do is bring him the pictures and tell him he can write me up. But I will take it to court and fight it because I won’t park in there. It’s not safe and it’s filthy.”
For more information on the city’s new parking program, contact ACE Program Administrator Michelle Anderson at 541-900-1102 or roseburgenforcement@aceparking.com, or Enforcement Manager James English at 541-900-1106 or by cell phone at 541-315-0366 or jenglish@aceparking.com.
