GLIDE — Kristin Moyers starts her days early.
As a bus driver for Glide School district, she wakes up to an AC/DC song around 4 a.m. to get ready, and arrives at the Glide School District bus depot at 5:30 a.m. to start work.
It was cold Monday when Moyers went out to run her daily checks on bus 34, the one she’d be driving that morning. She inspected the engine, the wheels, checked the brakes and then set off on her 95-mile, two-hour-long route to pick up approximately 50 students, ranging from kindergarteners to high schoolers.
According to the Glide School District’s website, the district’s boundaries stretch from the east side of Roseburg to Diamond Lake, encompassing 1,264 square miles of land, making it the largest school district in the state. The size of the school district means bus drivers like Moyers travel long distances twice a day, picking up students from rural roads far from the school itself.
“We put a lot of miles on these buses,” Moyers said. “This route averages about 95 miles, and that’s twice a day.”
Moyers used to drive the Diamond Lake route for two years, traveling over 100 miles over the often snowy roads leading through the Umpqua National Forest.
“Honestly, I liked it,” she said. “The river was so pretty, and I grew up in Northeast Oregon, so I drove a lot in the snow. These buses are like a tank, they’re heavy so they handle well in the snow.”
Moyers now works full time for the school district, driving a morning and afternoon route daily while working in the office in between, mostly doing paperwork and filing reports. She doesn’t have a regular route anymore, rather taking on routes for other drivers who are missing, while filling in to drive students to field trips and sports games.
“Every day is different,” Moyers said. “You can drive the same route every day, but with the kids’ personality that day, and the weather, every day can be different.”
As the winter season begins to roll in, weather becomes a factor in the rural routes bus drivers need to take to reach the students across the district. Freezing temperatures, ice, snow and fog can all slow the progress of the buses.
Glide School District’s maintenance and transportation supervisor Brent Harvey says that the winter weather is the biggest problem that the district runs into, but the extensive preparation that happens beforehand keeps things running smoothly.
“Kristin will spend a lot of time in the summer planning routes to make sure all the buses arrive safely at the same time,” Harvey said.
On Monday, a break in the fog meant that everything on Moyers’ drive went smoothly.
Glide School District has a fleet of seven full size buses, each of which can fit 50-60 students, and a smaller bus which can fit up to nine. Approximately 430 of the district’s 692 students can ride the bus daily, at no additional cost to parents in the district.
“That takes quite a bit of coordination,” Harvey said. “I have a lot of pride in what we do, we have a lot of dedicated drivers who make long drives. I really appreciate the staff that I work with.”
When he first joined the district as transportation supervisor six years ago, he said the task was daunting, but after drivers and district staff put in the work planning routes, leave times and arrive times, the process started to come together more efficiently.
“We talk to a lot of the parents,” Moyers said. “In the beginning of the school year, before the year starts, I call the parents to go over times, any questions and concerns and when they’re going to get on and off. I think the biggest reason this goes smoothly is because of the communication and pre-planning.”
Moyers lives in Glide, about 10 minutes away from the district’s bus depot. She has three children, two of which are graduated and moved away from the town. Her youngest daughter attends Glide Middle School, and if she’s not able to get a ride from their neighbor in high school, she has to tag along with Moyers on the bus, usually taking a nap on the couch in the bus depot office before the route starts at 5:45 a.m.
For Moyers, this is the reason she drives, sticking through the cold weather, early mornings and long drives — at the end of the day, it’s all for the kids.
“I enjoy it,” Moyers said. “I like who I work with, and I’m not going anywhere.”
