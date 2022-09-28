Who helped you make it through the pandemic? When we asked our readers, they mentioned friends, new and old, and family, and the health care workers who cared for them and their loved ones. But some never even met the person who helped them.
Here are the stories of four of those people: one who found comfort in LeVar Burton’s reading podcast, one who discovered the Korean supergroup BTS, one who identified with Lily Tomlin’s character in “Grace and Frankie,” and one who never missed a local musician’s daily web performance.
Thank You for Your PodcastIn November 2020, Mary Gaughan, her husband and their two daughters left their 900-square-foot apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts, for a house in East Brewster, on Cape Cod. The popular summer vacation town was empty — ideal for avoiding COVID-19. But it was also lonely and cold, and did little to provide Gaughan hope.
Then she learned about “LeVar Burton Reads,” a podcast in which Burton, the “Reading Rainbow” host and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor, recites short stories. Gaughan’s daily walks through the woods transformed into literary adventures.
“Even though we had gotten out of the city, it wasn’t clear how we were going to get back. How was our life going to continue?” Gaughan, 57, said. “Was there any light at the end of the tunnel? That’s where this found me.”
On one walk, Gaughan listened to Burton read Nnedi Okorafor’s “Mother of Invention,” set in a future version of Nigeria. It was snowing on Cape Cod, but Gaughan found herself transported. “It felt like being in a bubble,” she said. (At the start of every show, Burton encourages listeners to take a deep breath, inspiring Gaughan to implement a breathing practice into her life.)
Though Gaughan and her family returned to their Brookline apartment in February, Burton continued to be a calming presence for her. She finally finished the podcast’s 170-episode catalog, which she listened to on the Stitcher app, this spring, but not before recommending it to about 10 friends.
“I just want him to know that this had a profound impact on my life during the worst part of the pandemic for us,” Gaughan said. “At the end of each one, he’ll sort of give you just a few moments of, like, why did he pick this, what does it mean to him, how did he connect with it, which I really liked because, again, I was feeling very isolated, and it’s not just reading a story to you, but, like, sharing things about his life.”
Thank You for Being FrankieHilary Almeida placed her laptop on her husband’s side of the bed and fell asleep to the Netflix hit “Grace and Frankie.”
It was April 2020, and Almeida believed she had COVID-19 — she had lost her sense and smell and was experiencing fatigue, headache and a low fever but did not take a test because of low national supply — and didn’t want to infect her husband, a physician.
For a couple of months at their home in Teaneck, New Jersey, as her husband slept in the guest room, Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) were Almeida’s muses. She felt a particular kinship with Frankie, the eccentric artist with a deep well of compassion.
“This vulnerable character, I could relate to all these things,” Almeida said.
“She was feisty. I consider myself such a strong person but I felt so challenged at the time. I was physically weak and I had a headache. Frankie also had moments where she was vulnerable and she didn’t feel well, but she was full of emotion.”
Thank You for ‘Butter’The antidote to Joanne Orrico’s pandemic malaise appeared last summer in a YouTube thumbnail. Orrico started the video and almost immediately felt a shift. “Butter,” the relentlessly catchy hit by the K-pop group and worldwide sensation BTS, filled her headphones.
“After I listened to it, I listened to it again,” Orrico, 56, said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is amazing.’”
The pressure to put on a happy face amid so much suffering and political turmoil had left Orrico, a school librarian from Las Vegas, feeling anxious and depressed. But as she learned more about the seven members of BTS — Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, j-hope, Jin and RM — with their sunny dispositions and positive lyrics, she rediscovered her pep. For Orrico, BTS “spoke” to her during a trying time.
“It’s important to spread kindness and acceptance and love,” Orrico said.
Orrico, who is of Japanese and Chinese descent, said her immigrant mother had always stressed the importance of behaving like an “American.” Orrico never understood the power of representation in the media, but that changed when she learned the Korean group had a global fan base. At a time of rising anti-Asian violence, Orrico took pride in knowing people around the world enjoyed BTS songs, most of which are in Korean. Her awakening inspired her to start learning the language and to begin cooking Korean food.
BTS fans call themselves the Army (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth); on April 15, some of them packed Allegiant Stadium, in Paradise, Nevada. At the concert, Orrico looked out at the sea of Army members, many dressed in purple — BTS’ signature color — and the country’s divisions seemed to melt away.
“Seeing people of all ages, seeing male, female, Black people, Asian people, Mexican. Grandpas, grandmothers, little kids, and everybody. There was nothing like hearing 40,000 people all singing along to the songs,” she said. “For that brief time, nothing else existed.”
Thank You for Your Lullaby
During the pandemic, at her San Diego area home, Janell Cannon and her cat, Taliesin, developed a routine every night around 9.
Cannon would pour herself a glass of wine. Taliesin would curl up on his bed. And together they would listen to Semisi Ma’u’s rendition of “Lata Lullaby.”
Ma’u, a musician with gray Albert Einstein hair based in the San Diego area, played the song, written to honor his mother, nightly on Facebook Live with various family members from March 2020 to March 2021. The performances, with guitars and a piano, would last for about five to 10 minutes, and Canon was among the locals who tuned in.
“I never got tired of it,” Cannon, 64, said. “The familiarity helped to deal with the uncertainty.”
