Several weeks ago, Roseburg Public Library Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp wrote a column about her collection development process that was so informative I was inspired to explain my selection methods for adult materials.
The library has 80,000 physical items, about 60% of which are books, DVDs and audiobook CDs for adults. Because millions of books are published annually and funding is limited, I make sometimes difficult decisions about which titles take precious space in the building.
That said, there is a fairly easy part — bestsellers. It is virtually guaranteed the library will stock the latest John Grisham or the breakout hit of the season (think “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens). These are the books making the rounds on talk shows, social media and popular culture websites.
Note that I did not say this was simple. A case in point is “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder. It was published in 2017, when there were no public library services, so it was not purchased.
I consciously did not fill many holes in the collection created by the library’s closure, instead focusing on newer material. Therefore, I purchased “Nomadland” only when the film adaptation won this year’s Best Picture Oscar.
One of my favorite parts of the collection development process is reading synopses and reviews of newly published materials. I spend more time reading about what books I want the community to read than reading the books themselves.
Because I cannot read fast enough, I rely on the larger community of professional librarians and reviewers whose critical evaluations are published by Library Journal, Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly and Booklist, among others.
I also keep tabs on reviews in publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Entertainment Weekly. An especially helpful resource is Amy Wang, who focuses on Pacific Northwest authors and books in The Oregonian’s weekly Bookmarks email newsletter. Register for free at oregonlive.com; select Email Newsletters from the dropdown menu.
The library purchases materials primarily from two vendors, both of which provide catalogs, lists and calendars that help me track release dates so we are timely in adding items.
Finally, I receive a lot of purchase requests from patrons, and I consider every one of them based on factors such as date of publication, whether the item is likely to be checked out by multiple patrons and whether a new copy is even available to purchase.
For example, I received a request for “Canoeing With the Cree” by Eric Sevareid. I purchased the book because it is a classic I think most libraries should carry in print format. Conversely, I received a request for a newer memoir that I did not think would circulate widely, and it is available on the cloudLibrary electronic books platform. I directed the patron to the ebook and did not purchase a physical copy.
As Aurora noted, purchasing books is a balancing act between funding, ensuring a well-rounded collection and shelving space. The result is a personalized collection of materials for Roseburg Public Library patrons looking for something to read and discover.
