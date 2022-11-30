Stephani Bastian, who has been custom painting windows for 43 years, decorated the exterior of The News-Review offices Monday, just in time for the Christmas season.
Wearing a grey hoodie with a few paint stains over a red shirt with snowflakes, Bastian and her assistant Leila Woodring, pulled up in a van filled with painting supplies.
“I love Christmas, that’s my thing.” Bastian said. The holiday business usually runs from the week before Thanksgiving to Dec. 8.
Bastian painted snowdrifts and snowmen with a white paintbrush in her hand. Then she went back to the trunk of her car, grabbed paint cans and began to fill in the colors and decorate with more details.
One of the snowmen wore a purple hat and a pair of glasses to read the newspaper while the other was enjoying the radio tunes through some headphones, a perfect fit for the building that houses both a newspaper and five radio stations.
Woodring, who has worked with Bastian for seven years, used a vintage roller to paint snowflake designs and carefully rolled them across the glass of the front door.
Bastian found her talent and passion for art, especially painting, when she started kindergarten. During regular playtime, the paint easel was always her first option.
Bastian gradually became the type of person who could copy and draw pictures effortlessly. When she was junior in high school taking advanced art classes, she was asked to paint windows from businesses.
After Woodring finished “building up the windows,” she painted musical notes for the snowman listening to music.
“I’m a roundabout artist,” she said. Woodring played the viola for several years and she taught beginner piano as a part time job, “I dabble in many different mediums”.
Bastian used a black brush for highlighting to make the painting pop up.
This year, Bastian will have a shorter season since she will be in Hawaii with her family over the holiday. “In the sun for Christmas for the first time,” she said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.