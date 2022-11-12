Following a shootout and hostage situation in Green last Saturday night, two Douglas County Sheriff's Office law enforcement officers were place on paid administrative leave, as is common procedure.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Brad O'Dell said, "The officer involved shooting portion of the incident is being investigated by the Douglas County Major Crimes Team with Roseburg Police Department as the lead agency."
A 48-year-old Winston man, Carlos Reyes Bernal Jr., is in the Douglas County Jail on a $2 million bond on 47 charges related to the incident. He is due in court Nov. 22 for a status check.
According to court documents, Bernal was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from police around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Winston. When the vehicle was stopped with the use of spike strips in the Green district, Bernal ran to a nearby home while allegedly exchanging fire with law enforcement and taking two people inside, an 8-year-old and their grandmother, hostage.
Bernal allegedly gave the two hostages commands at gunpoint. When the adult hostage tried to overpower Bernal, he allegedly shot her. The standoff ended after more than five hours with the help of the Oregon State Police SWAT Team.
Bernal was shot in the gunfire exchange and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before he was taken to the jail.
The probable cause affidavit lists three citizens and three law enforcement officers as the victims of Bernal's crime.
The district attorney's office has filed charged against Bernal two other times this year, including a case in October when he was charged with burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm, robbery, assault and theft. The status check for that case will also take place Nov. 22.
According to court documents, Bernal and Donald Harlin Gardiner forced their way into a home in August in the 600 block of Kent Creek Road in Winston. Bernal was charged on Oct. 12, but there is no record of him being lodged in the Douglas County Jail for these charges.
A victim in that crime said Bernal pointed a gun at her and told her to stay down or he would kill her, according to court documents. Bernal then allegedly hit another victim in the head with the firearm.
Bernal is alleged to have told people that he is dying.
Bernal was also charged with assault, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder in 2004. The court records from that case were not available to The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.