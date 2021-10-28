A Portland Public Schools board meeting to discuss a potential student vaccine mandate drew crowds of sign-holding, unmasked protesters who forced the Tuesday meeting online and delayed it for more than an hour.
A small number of attendees were not allowed into the PPS district building at first because they would not wear masks. Others wore masks, then took them off once inside, leading PPS board chair Michelle DePass to ask everyone to put their masks on or the meeting would end.
“I’d like to give everyone an opportunity to put a mask on, to protect staff, students, and all of us that are here,” DePass said to applause from some attendees.
“If we can’t get 100% compliance, I’ll adjourn the meeting in the next two minutes.”
Some attendees did not put on masks, and DePass suspended the meeting. Some attendees started yelling, and one man stood and pointed at the board members, calling them “cowards.”
As emotions in the room became tense, Winterhaven parent Kassia Lisac grew concerned that the meeting was being taken over by people without ties to the district.
“This is not where any of the parents’ voices want to be,” Lisac, a mother of three, said. At the same time, though her 12 year old is vaccinated, she is not in support of a full vaccine mandate for all eligible students.
“We just want our kids to maybe have a little bit of time for us to see what’s going on,” she said. “...We just want it to be, maybe FDA regulated for a year, maybe a couple years.”
“Parents are not politicized in this way, we just don’t want ... we’re trying to serve the greater group of all children, not just our own,” Lisac said.
The board considered four options for a potential vaccine requirement: a mandate for students 12 and older participating in extracurricular activities; for all students 12 and older; for all students 16 and older; or no mandate.
The board also considered various exemptions, including religious and philosophical exemptions.
Board members appeared split between those who opposed a vaccine mandate and those who backed a requirement affecting all students 12 and older.
The district initially planned for a Nov. 2 vote on any vaccine mandates. But that timeline has been extended so the district can pull together more information, do more community engagement, and possibly draft an implementation plan. Further discussion and a potential vote will now take place Nov. 16.
The PPS community appeared split too, with written comments strongly in support and comments given during PPS’ listening sessions strongly against. Supporters expressed that a mandate would be good for public health, and pointed out that schools already require vaccinations against other diseases. Vaccine mandate opponents said the decision was being made too quickly, with some families indicating that they’d unenroll their students from school.
