Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of monthly profiles of the mayors of Douglas County. “Meet The Mayors” explores the men and women who occupy the most visible unpaid role in each of their respective cities.
Every year, Sutherlin City Manager Jerry Gillham can count on hearing the same joke about the proposed annual budget.
It happens after Mayor Todd McKnight surveys the document with mock disappointment.
“He has constantly asked me to budget a bronze statue of him in Central Park,” City Manager Jerry Gillham said. “Time and again, he’ll say, “Missing that line item again.’”
The running gag is made funnier when Gillham describes the mayor’s real priority.
“I don’t hear a single negative word about him when I’m out dealing and working with people,” Gillham said. “He doesn’t have any personal agenda to do anything but serve the citizens of the community.”
The label “hometown boy” could have been created for McKnight, 47. He’s a proud Bulldog prepared to spend his entire life in Sutherlin. He’s also the son of former Mayor Stan McKnight.
Over his dad’s four terms in office, the younger McKnight saw his father and city councilors debate solutions and work through obstacles. One challenge involved establishing a tax base that would erase reliance on annual tax levies.
Until that happened, “every year we had to put the budget up to the vote of the people, and every year they would turn it down,” recalled Stan McKnight. “We closed the city down one time when we couldn’t get a budget.”
His son absorbed lessons in municipal government and was ready to take his turn years later. Todd McKnight started out by serving on various city boards and committees, eventually campaigning for city councilor. He was elected mayor in 2014 and started his fourth mayoral term in January.
“Seeing (the town) through the eyes of a little boy through a teenager and now a family man, I thought I could really do some good in office,” McKnight said.
Well before his political career, McKnight was going about life in the city he loved. His first job was at Sutherlin’s Dairy Queen. He took part in basketball, track and football at Sutherlin High.
After graduating in 1992, McKnight earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Umpqua Community College. He’s put it to good use in his current job with the Oregon Department of Transportation. As an ODOT enforcement officer/state weighmaster officer, McKnight’s responsibilities include carrying out safety and other inspections of commercial trucks. Sometimes that means pulling trucks off the highway for various violations.
McKnight said he tries to be sympathetic with drivers, many of whom are tired and just want to get down the road.
“I have a job to do, but I try to be human with them. … I want to treat them with respect,” McKnight said. “I’m not here to make their life miserable.”
He can recall numerous times when a trucker he’s cited will make a point of saying hello weeks or months later, demonstrating there are no hard feelings.
Back at home, McKnight has a full slate of activities with wife Tracie, a Sutherlin High teacher, and their two daughters. Family outings are definitely on McKnight’s greatest-hits list. He credits his wife with engineering brilliant themed vacations, such as the time the four McKnights went to Disneyland and had special outfits for each day.
Other times, they take day trips to the coast. This might include girls-only shopping excursions that Dad is happy to sit out in the car.
“My napping ability comes in handy when they hit the outlets,” he said.
McKnight’s favorite film character is reflected in the names of two of the family’s pets. Their chocolate Labrador retriever is Rocky, and the cat is called Balboa. Duke the Chihuahua somehow escaped being dubbed Sly Stallone.
Loving family life as much as he does, it’s no surprise that McKnight says the biggest perk of being mayor is “being included in a lot of people’s special moments,” whether it’s school awards ceremonies or ribbon-cuttings.
Stan McKnight said although he is no longer involved in city politics, he likes talking matters over with the current mayor. He said his son’s biggest strength is the ability to persuade people.
Gillham said McKnight was instrumental in creating a special agenda item for public presentations. This allows the council to hear from a speaker without being limited to the traditional three-minute time limit.
Gillham also praised McKnight for his response to a recent call for a potentially controversial letter to Gov. Kate Brown. After gathering input from multiple sources, particularly city councilors, McKnight was able to direct city staff to write a sound advocacy letter free of threats or accusations, Gillham said.
Because of their mutual trust, Gillham said he and McKnight are able to work as a team, “and I’ve never been happier serving a community in a partnership, in almost 30 years of doing this business.”
Rocky Balboa might have a statue, but even he couldn’t win a better compliment.
