Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of monthly profiles of the mayors of Douglas C…

7 questions for Mayor McKnight

Question: What U.S. city or state is highest on your bucket list?

Answer: Washington, D.C., (particularly) the White House.

Q: What’s something you no longer have that you wish you’d kept?

A: A four wheeler I sold when we started having kids. With the girls in 4-H, I could use it to pull hay.

Q: What song title best describes your life?

A: George Strait’s “Love Without End, Amen.”

Q: You can only watch one movie for the rest of your life. What is it?

A: “Rocky.”

Q: What is a skill or talent you have that very few people know.

A: I can take a nap at any time of the day.

Q: What contest do you hope never to have to judge?

A: Anything with kids. It breaks my heart if you have to pick one over another. I say, “You’re all a winner.”

Q: What five words do you want in your obituary?

A: He loved his family unconditionally.