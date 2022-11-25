A vigil will be held Saturday at Roseburg’s First Presbyterian Church to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs, Colorado, mass shooting that took place just before midnight on Nov. 19.
The shooting, which took place at an LGBTQ+ nightclub called Club Q, claimed the lives of five people and injured 25 others.
The Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, a local LGBTQ+ organization, is organizing the vigil, which will take place at noon Saturday.
“We know this attack on Club Q is not an isolated incident, as anti-LGBTQ+ hate is on the rise,” said Chi Mei Tam, one of the founders of the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, or UVRC, in a statement provided to the News-Review. “…UVRC is deeply saddened by the continuous attack on our community and the mounting loss of lives. We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado and throughout the county against hate and anti-LGBTQ+ violence.”
Tam said that on the morning of Nov. 20, members of the UVRC were already preparing to attend a vigil held in Eugene for Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual event to remember victims of transgender violence, when they heard of the shooting. Tam called the news “devastating”.
The Gay & Lesbian Alliance against Defamation, or GLAAD, reported that at least 34 transgender or gender-nonconforming people were killed in the United States throughout the past year.
The Colorado Springs shooting came six years after a similar mass shooting took place in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded at the Pulse Nightclub, an LGBTQ+ club in the city.
A GoFundMe has been organized to support the families and survivors of the Colorado Springs shooting.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
