ASTORIA — The summer steelhead hatchery program along the North Umpqua River appears to be coming to an end.
The Oregon Fish & Wildlife Commission voted 4-3 to end that program along the North Umpqua river at the end of its monthly meeting held Friday in Astoria.
Proponents of the program's demise cited an abundance of hatchery summer steelhead have impacted populations of wild summer steelhead within the Umpqua River system, most specifically near historical spawning areas.
Commission Vice Chair Jill Zarnowitz of Yamhill offered a motion to eliminate the program, which was seconded by commissioner Kathayoon Khalil of Portland. Commission Chair Mary Wahl of Langlois and commissioner Leslie King also voted in favor of ending the program.
Commissioners Mark Labhart of Sisters, Bob Spelbrink of Siletz and Becky Hatfield-Hyde of the Summer Lake area near Paisley were opposed.
The North Umpqua Coalition, a group of seven fishery conservation groups, lauded the decision.
"We are thrilled to see the Commission end the hatchery summer steelhead program," Karl Konecny, who sits on the Steamboaters Board of Directors, said in a statement released Friday evening. "The continued presence of hatchery fish on the spawning beds would have slowed the recovery and depressed the eventual size of the wild steelhead run."
Advocates to end the summer steelhead hatchery program called the Commission's vote "courageous."
"The Fish & Wildlife Commission took courageous and science-based action to protect North Umpqua wild summer steelhead — one of the world's most iconic and unique steelhead runs. The vote put wild fish first," said David Moskowitz, Executive Director of The Conservation Angler, a northwest wild fish advocacy group.
Those in support of the summer steelhead hatchery program along the North Umpqua relied on studies from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife which they said did not provide solid evidence that the presence of hatchery steelhead was having an adverse impact on wild populations.
Commissioner Labhart said that a vote to end the program would be "in direct opposition to an overarching coastal stocks management plan," and Spelbrink said eliminating the program would not only have an adverse effect on sport anglers, but also on local Native American tribes who rely on the hatchery fish.
Speaking on behalf of the Coquille Tribe, John Ogan told the Commission that he feared the result of this vote could make similar hatchery programs targets of the Commission.
Former Steamboaters president, Tim Goforth, believed the Commission made the correct call for conservationists throughout Oregon.
"I never thought this would happen in my lifetime," Goforth was quoted in the Coalition's statement. "I'm sure that somewhere Fram Moore is dancing and singing!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.