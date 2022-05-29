As we watch yet another community struggle with a tragedy so similar to our own, it’s hard not to walk the path with them. Memories of our own past experiences resurface. Fears and anxiety return. You are not alone. Alison Hinson, who is both the director of Behavioral Health Services for Douglas Education Service District and a licensed professional counselor, said now is the time to seek out your support system. Along with finding social and emotional care, self-care can also help with rising fears and anxiety. She also suggests finding like-minded advocacy groups as a way of coping. Sometimes actively working toward changes can help alleviate fears, but it has to be in a healthy way, Hinson said. Should feelings grow past what friends and family can help with, Hinson suggests taking the next step and seeking professional assistance. There are various counseling options in the area, though Hinson said many do have a waiting list for regular appointments. Hinson also said there are numerous warmlines — early intervention with emotional support that can prevent a crisis — that people can call for anonymous support. One such option, called the David Romprey Oregon Intentional Peer Support Warmline, can be reached at 1-800-698-2392. Immediate and emergency issues can be addressed by crisis services offered at both
Coping with the emotional aftermath
As we watch yet another community struggle with a tragedy so similar to our own, it’s hard not to walk the path with them. Memories of our own past experiences resurface. Fears and anxiety return.
You are not alone.
Alison Hinson, who is both the director of Behavioral Health Services for Douglas Education Service District and a licensed professional counselor, said now is the time to seek out your support system. Along with finding social and emotional care, self-care can also help with rising fears and anxiety.
She also suggests finding like-minded advocacy groups as a way of coping. Sometimes actively working toward changes can help alleviate fears, but it has to be in a healthy way, Hinson said.
Should feelings grow past what friends and family can help with, Hinson suggests taking the next step and seeking professional assistance. There are various counseling options in the area, though Hinson said many do have a waiting list for regular appointments.
Hinson also said there are numerous warmlines — early intervention with emotional support that can prevent a crisis — that people can call for anonymous support. One such option, called the David Romprey Oregon Intentional Peer Support Warmline, can be reached at 1-800-698-2392.
Immediate and emergency issues can be addressed by crisis services offered at both Adapt and Juniper Tree Counseling. Adapt accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 621 W. Madrone St., Roseburg, as well as a 24-hour crisis line at 541-440-3532 and 800-866-9780. Juniper Tree Counseling, located at 850 SE Rose St., Roseburg, can be reached at 541-900-1506.
“If you need a short-term someone to talk to to regulate, then the crisis team at Adapt or a call to Juniper where someone can talk you down is available, but that is a little different than on-going where you’d have to be added to a wait list,” she said.
Parents worried over student safety are encouraged to reach out to school administration to learn more about what plans are in place. Hinson suggested asking for a tour to see the physical measures. It can be reassuring to both parents and students to see that doors are locked, that people have to sign in and out to gain access to campus and to know who to look to for help and safety.
When addressing children’s fears, Hinson said it usually has to do with listening more than talking.
“You’re starting with what their concerns and understanding are. Often times, parents try to get ahead of it and they end up leading conversations about fears where kids haven’t even thought about that,” she said. “We always want to let the kids express where their minds are at rather than imparting our worries into our kids.”
Conversations look different depending on the students age and understanding, Hinson said. But no matter the child’s level, it’s about addressing their specific fears. Often, this comes as showing or reminding them what safety measures are in place. She suggests sticking with clear answers about actionable things rather than vague reassurances.
And while we don’t want to add our fears to what our children might be thinking, Hinson said this is a good opportunity to show how to address feelings.
“It’s also OK to sit down with your child and say ‘we can be scared together’ but we can also be strong together and solve this,” she said. “This is about healthy modeling. It’s ok to say ‘I’m worried too, but let me show you how I work through my worries.’ You can really bond by sharing your worry, but in a way that is productive; a way that is fear resolving rather than fear building.”
