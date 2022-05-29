Jackson Young, a student at Fir Grove Elementary School in Roseburg, places flags on grave markers at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex in Roseburg on Friday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Fir Grove Elementary School fifth-graders plant flags at the Roseburg National Cemetery at the VA on Friday in honor of Memorial Day
Courtesy/Roseburg Public Schools
Jackson Young, a student at Fir Grove Elementary School in Roseburg, places flags on grave markers at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex in Roseburg on Friday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Photo courtesy oF Vicki Lockwood
VA staff hand out flags to fifth-graders at the Roseburg National Cemetery at the VA on Friday in honor of Memorial Day.
Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon hands a flag to a Fir Grove student at the VA on Friday.
Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools
A Fir Grove Elementary School fifth-grade student straightens a flag planted at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on Friday in honor of Memorial Day.
Photo courtesy of Roseburg Public Schools
Fir Grove Elementary School fifth-graders plant flags at the Roseburg National Cemetery at the VA on Friday in honor of Memorial Day.
Several students from Fir Grove Elementary spent their Friday providing a patriotic duty to our community. They planted U.S. flags at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex in honor of Memorial Day. VA staff members, along with Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon, handed out flags to the multiple students who showed up to help. Students at Fir Grove have placed flags on grave markers and headstones at veteran cemeteries on the Friday before Memorial Day for several decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.