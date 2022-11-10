Students in Evan Hendry’s leadership class at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg watch as Evan Hendry gives a $1,400 donation to David West Thursday, the commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.
Students in Evan Hendry's leadership class at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg pose Thursday with David and Valerie West, representing the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter as they accept a $1,400 donation from the class.
Students in Fremont Middle School’s leadership class donated $1,400 Thursday to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 2468.
The class, which raised the funds through a walkathon in September, is taught by Evan Hendry, his first year as the school’s leadership teacher.
“This has been one of the better fundraising years we’ve had at our school,” Hendry said.
Students in the class were excited to be able to donate the funds to the local veterans organization.
“We’re so appreciative of veterans,” said Danner Wertz, a seventh grader in the class.
“They’re amazing,” added Mateo Rivero, another seventh grader. “We definitely want to thank them.”
The class gathered in front of the school Thursday to present the check to David West, the commander of the local Douglas County VFW organization.
“It’s surprising,” West said. “We’re very grateful and we really appreciate the students supporting the veterans. It means a lot that the youth are starting to take notice of veterans and what veterans do.”
The money will go toward support for Douglas County veterans in need of gas, food, utilities or other necessities.
Hendry’s leadership students will be hosting a canned food drive for UCAN from Nov. 21 to Dec. 14. Students attending the upcoming joint school dance with Jo Lane Middle School can bring canned food to get discounted entry.
“It’s really nice because we’ve worked so hard,” said Gracie Dorsey, an eighth grader, when asked about how it felt to donate the money they earned to the VFW. “We’d like to help out other people too, not just the veterans. We can have more ways to help our school and the kids here.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
