The North Umpqua Foundation awarded scholarships to two Douglas County students who will pursue research in topics related to the ecology and management of the North Umpqua River.
Araya Jensen, of Roseburg, who graduated from Phoenix School, and Kylie Rubrecht, who graduated from Glide High School, were the recipients of the scholarships.
Jensen, who is currently a senior specializing in ecological restoration at Oregon State University, worked with the Douglas Forest Protective Agency as a wildland firefighter and fuels reduction worker. Jensen also conducted arboreal research with Oregon State and Arizona State. Her research took her to Ecuador, where she volunteered as a surveyor and tree climber on an intercollegiate research expedition.
“Growing up in the Umpqua most definitely influenced my passion for species conservation and interest in studying natural resources,” Jensen said in a press release provided by the North Umpqua Foundation. “The beauty and awe that ancient forests and rivers bring to me is an irreplaceable comfort, ‘a mother that never dies’ as Lao Tzu has described. I am passionate about studying and understanding how we can improve relationships with our environment, and watershed.”
Rubrecht graduated as a valedictorian from Glide High School this year and designed and painted an ‘Ecology Mural’ throughout the halls of the Glide High School science building.
Rubrecht said she was inspired by local conservationist Frank Moore, a World War II veteran who died earlier this year. Moore testified before congress in 1968 to help the passage of the Oregon Forest Practices Act, helping protect a 100,000 acre stretch of land along the North Umpqua River, now known as the Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Management Area.
“Being a part of the same community as fishing legend Frank Moore inspires me to uphold and conduct his beliefs, hard work, and legacy, and keep the fish that we all love thriving,” Rubrecht said. “I understand that the preservation and restoration of native fish is a critical component of a healthy and lasting North Umpqua ecosystem. As an angler, soon to be scientist and advocate, a career in fisheries management will fulfill a lifelong dream.”
The North Umpqua Foundation said previous recipients of the scholarships have gone on to produce research for defining the genetics of spring Chinook salmon and summer steelhead from fall Chinook and winter steelhead, helping biologists understand the unique differences of the fish, helping them describe their distribution and habitat needs across the North Umpqua river.
The North Umpqua Foundation will be hosting a screening of a new documentary, “The Lost Salmon,” which features research done by North Umpqua Foundation scholarship recipients. The screening will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Roseburg Public Library Ford Room. Tickets can be reserved online.
