ROSEBURG-Roseburg Virtual School (RVS) celebrates its first year of Thanksgiving the week before the holiday by preparing a Thanksgiving campaign dinner for students.
About 35 children from grades K-5 through 8 gathered at the school Wednesday morning to watch the "Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving" movie while snacking on jelly beans, pretzels and toast featured in the film.
“We’re eating the same dinner.” The children laugh as the conversation suddenly becomes noisy when they were surprised to see the food exactly copied from the movie.
Danni Jardine, principal of RVS, spoke about the motivation behind the dinner, as the children are left home alone and "the whole point is to spend time with your friends and family”.
After the movie and feast time, students returned to classrooms to begin creating their own feathers for a special school art project, where they would write down who they were thankful for and the feathers would be attached to the wall to form a full turkey, which “let every kid’s voice be represented.”
Maggie Williams, a K-5 student, has chosen her mom, dad and her best friend, Rhett, as the people she feels grateful for.
Wearing a bright pink jacket, she quietly put her head down and concentrated on each word while the other children boisterously asked the teacher how to spell the word "family".
Given her age, her parents decided to transfer school from the YMCA to RVS one year ago. Unlike most students who primarily study at home, she comes to school every day.
Emey Sue Downing, who has a straight brown hair and sharp eyes, also mentioned that she would stay with her grandma during the holiday because her mother died of alcohol issues.
“I never went out because we never celebrate”, she said calmly.
She wrote down “the whole family” in her brown feather paper, even sketching three people holding hands. It was a big thing in her mind to be grateful for her family, her friends and everyone she knew.
RVS is Roseburg Public Schools' new comprehensive online school, which gives students the flexibility to take zoom classes at home and the option to return to campus every Wednesday, known as Hive Day, for additional academic support and to socialize with other friends from school. It began last year, accepting students in grades K-5 only, and expanded to grades K-8 this second year.
“It’s kind of catered to each child individually,” said Robin Crabtree, RVS's office manager. She works as a librarian, addressing technology issues for students who may be studying at home and feel alone.
Jardine mentioned that some kids have health issues or anxiety, or travel a lot, which makes it difficult for them to be physically present on campus.
" I don't think it's better or worse. I think it's just a great option for families who are looking for something different." She said.
Currently, RVS has 68 students, and in January, the school will begin its third quarter with the hope that the school, which represents a front-line educational philosophy, will continue to expand in order to build a collaborative community.
