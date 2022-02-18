Sutherlin High School sophomore Seth Clark listens as army veteran Ted Henderson of Sutherlin discusses his experiences in the Vietnam War during the sixth annual Sutherlin High School Veteran Visitation Day on Thursday.
Army veteran Ted Henderson, of Sutherlin, discusses his experiences in the Vietnam War with students during the sixth annual Sutherlin High School Veteran Visitation Day on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Army veteran Bill Johnson speaks to students at Sutherlin High School during the sixth annual Sutherlin High School Veteran Visitation Day on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/
News-Review photos
Marine Corps veteran Greg Mock of Sutherlin speaks to students during the Sutherlin High School Veteran on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sutherlin High School students and veterans met for the school’s sixth annual Veteran Visitation Day. Veterans from various military branches were in attendance. The event gives the chance for younger generations to connect with those who served while allowing them to hear veterans’ individual stories and service.
Madison Temmel
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
