A vigil to honor the victims of the Colorado Spring shooting, sponsored by the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, was held at noon Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, in hopes of creating safer space for LGBTQ+ members.
At the vigil, members of the rainbow collective and other attendees offered silent prayers for the victims. On a cold day in late November, they stood in the backyard of the church, solemnly closed their eyes, formed a circle, held candles that were being lit and stood facing the clean altar on which five framed photos of the victims were placed.
The silence was occasionally broken by the sound of cars moving on nearby streets, breaking the heavy atmosphere of silent prayer.
Five members read the names and life stories of each of the victims killed in Colorado’s LGBTQ+ club: Daniel Aston, Derek Rump, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance and Ashley Pugh. Attendees listened while holding candles to ensure that the firelight did not fade in the wind.
As more and more details of the victims were slowly read out, Neon McDermid, 23, couldn’t helping wiping away tears. With pale skin and nose earring, one of the few young people in the vigil circle, McDermid kept her head down and fingers intertwined with those of her friend.
“Knowing actually some of those people that were in the shooting was a little bit tough for me to be able to take in over the past week of it happening,” McDermid said.
Around five years ago, McDermid moved to Roseburg with her mother. McDermid came out in high school, surrounded by supportive friends and family at that time.
After the reading Sara Frich sang.
The first wave of LGBTQ+ advocates emerged in the 1970s, when Lillene Fifield was growing up. Now 81, Fifield is the board president of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Umpqua. Fifield has witnessed the progress society has made in terms of AIDS and marriage.
The Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective is a queer-led group started in February 2022, committed to building up a queer community with more awareness and visibility. Royal Almeida of Oakland, trans or nonbinary, is one of the members.
Almeida mentioned that the importance of starting the organization came from a personal experience of being in the closet and having a hard time coming out.
“It’s important to that we have a space to come together, and come and honor their lives,” Almeida said. “We can make a change by being more visible and not accepting this.”
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
