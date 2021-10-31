Belle Rhine, 11
Question: What’s your favorite thing about Halloween?
Answer: “Seeing other people’s dress-up stuff.”
Q: What are you dressing up as this year?
A: An anime character from the show “My Hero Academia.”
Crystal Rhine, Roseburg
Q: What’s your favorite thing about Halloween?
A: “The scary stuff. Horror is my favorite everything, so Halloween’s my favorite. Anything scary is my thing.”
Q: What are you dressing as this year?
A: “I was a witch from Harry Potter a couple years ago. ...I don’t want to spend more money on another costume. I think I will just try to make something scary out of that.”
Scarlet Ellis, 7
Q: What’s your favorite thing about Halloween?
A: “Trick or treating, and I also like doing the costumes. I like how you get to have all different costumes every year and it’s super fun for me because I get to pick out different ones.”
Q: What are you dressing up as this year?
A: One of the Sanderson sister witches from Hocus Pocus.
Grace Ellis, 9
Q: What’s your favorite thing about Halloween?
A: Trick or treating.
Q: What are you dressing up as this year?
A: One of the Sanderson sister witches from Hocus Pocus
Krystal Zernicke, 10
Q: What’s your favorite thing about Halloween?
A: “I’m gonna walk around with me and my family and I’m going to take ... my best friend.”
Q: What are you dressing up as this year?
A: A little girl with a horn on her head, from the show “My Hero Academia”
