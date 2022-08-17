A Myrtle Creek man sentenced to 10 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections died Tuesday, according to a release from the state prison system.
Kyle Joseph Fugate, 31, was discovered deceased by prison personnel but, as per Department of Corrections protocol, no further information was released. Fugate was being housed at the Snake River Correctional Institute north of Ontario, near the Idaho border.
In November 2019, Fugate was sentenced to 20 months in prison on a conviction of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On Nov. 8, 2019, while awaiting transport to Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville for placement in the state corrections system, Fugate allegedly attacked a Douglas County corrections deputy with a meal tray.
In an altercation that evening, the reporting deputy stated in a sworn court affidavit that as they were making their way to “K Tank” — a maximum security housing unit — they observed coworkers dealing with what appeared to be a combative inmate. One of the deputies involved presented signs of being short of breath and a blackening eye.
The reporting deputy and other jail personnel led Fugate to an administrative segregation cell, one of eight available used to house “violent and/or disruptive inmates,” the court document states.
It was later learned that one of the corrections deputies was retrieving dinner trays for the evening to return them to the kitchen when Fugate reportedly told the deputy he needed to see a nurse. When the deputy attempted to retrieve the dinner trays from Fugate’s cell, the deputy alleged that Fugate struck the deputy in the face with one of the trays. As the deputy attempted to call for backup, Fugate allegedly continued to strike the deputy repeatedly, the court document states.
“Deputy (omitted) could not remember whether Fugate was hitting him with his fists or with the tray at this point,” the document states.
Following a trial in 2019, Fugate was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault on the corrections deputy. His earliest release date was Oct. 31, 2028.
