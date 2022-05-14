TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State baseball team, ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation, dropped a 5-2 decision to Arizona Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field.
The Wildcats’ win evened the series at one game apiece. Oregon State (40-10 overall, 19-7 Pac-12) saw its eight-game win streak snapped with the loss.
Oregon State scored first when Mason Guerra doubled home Jacob Melton in the first. The Beavers scored again in the ninth when Greg Fuchs drove in Travis Bazzana on a triple.
The Beavers were handcuffed by Arizona starter Garrett Irvin, who improved to 5-3 on the year. He held Oregon State to three hits and a run in seven innings.
The teams played to a 1-1 tie through the game’s first six innings. But Arizona (34-18, 15-11) took the lead on Noah Turley’s two-run home run in the seventh. Daniel Susac drove home runs four and five on a soft single to center.
Jacob Kmatz took the loss for OSU after starting his 12th game of the season. He allowed six hits and four runs — three earned — in six innings. He is 8-1 on the year.
Bazzana led OSU with two hits, including a triple in the ninth.
The teams play the third and final game of the series Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PDT.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 12, Arizona 9
TUCSON, Ariz. — Jake Dukart drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning and Garret Forrester followed with a grand slam to send Oregon State to a 12-9 Pac-12 win over Arizona Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.
Wade Meckler then made it 8-5 on a bases-loaded walk before Forrester hit his third home run of the season. His grand slam was launched to the deepest part of the park in left center, cementing the Beavers’ 40th win of the season.
Forrester’s home run was the second of the night for the Beavers following a fourth-inning solo blast from Jacob Melton, his 13th of the year. Melton went 3-for-6 on the night, doubling twice.
Meckler also doubled twice in a 4-for-5 night. He doubled in the third and sixth innings and singled in the first and seventh.
Cooper Hjerpe only went 4 1/3 innings for the Beavers, his shortest out of the year, and allowed seven hits and five runs — four earned — while striking out three.
The win went to Ben Ferrer, who worked four innings and allowed four runs on two hits. He struck out six and improved to 3-0 on the year.
