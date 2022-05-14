PHOENIX, Ariz. — Oregon scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead after trailing by three, but Arizona State answered with three in the sixth to pull out a 6-4 Pac-12 Conference win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils (25-25, 13-13 Pac-12) evened the series after the Ducks (30-21, 14-12) won the opener 11-3 on Friday night.
Arizona jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first and one on the second off Oregon starter Isaac Ayon (3-3).
The Ducks rallied scoring four runs in the top of the fifth. Josiah Cromwick started the rally with a single to right center and moved to third on a Jacob Walsh ground-rule double on a one-hopper off the right-field foul pole.
Gavin Grant put the Ducks on the board, driving in Cromwick with a groundout to the shortstop. Colby Shade cut the lead to one with a RBI single, plating Walsh.
Brennan Milone followed Shade’s RBI with two of his own, smashing his 10th home run of the season over the left-center field wall to give Oregon a 4-3 lead.
After allowing the three runs in the first two innings, Ayon settled in and did not allow a run over the next three, while striking out five of his career-high eight in those three frames.
ASU finally got to Ayon, scoring a pair of runs off him in the inning and another off reliever Andrew Mosiello to take a 6-4 lead.
All nine Oregon starters registered at least one hit, with three finishing with two knocks. Jacob Walsh recorded his 15th double to tie Brett Thomas (2013) for eighth on the single-season list. Josh Kasevich (2-for-4) had his 17th multi-hit game of season and 41st of his career.
The Ducks and Sun Devils meet at 12:05 p.m. PDT Sunday in the rubber match of the series. Oregon is looking for its first series win in Arizona against ASU.
FRIDAY’S GAME
UO 11, ASU 3
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Oregon pounded out 14 hits and got a dominating pitching performance from three pitchers in an 11-3 win over Arizona State on Friday night in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Oregon scored three runs in each of the first two innings and scored in six of the first seven innings to build a big lead. It was more than the Ducks’ pitching staff would need with Christian Ciuffetelli, RJ Gordon and Rio Britton combining to allow just one earned run.
Anthony Hall blasted his team-leading 12th home run of the season to lead off the sixth inning.
Five Ducks finished with multiple hits, led by three apiece from Tanner Smith and Hall.
