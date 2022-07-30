Oregon State redshirt sophomore defensive back Alex Austin and redshirt senior inside linebacker Jack Colletto were each recognized by a pair of awards on Thursday. Austin is one of 115 student-athletes on the initial watch list for the Wuerrfel Trophy, while Colletto is one of 52 on the Hornging Award watch list.

