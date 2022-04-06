HILLSBORO — Jaren Hunter tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings to send No. 5 Oregon State to a 5-1 nonconference baseball win over Portland Tuesday night in front of 3,543 fans at Ron Tonkin Field.
Hunter struck out five while limiting the Pilots to a hit and two walks in his fifth start of the season. He picked up the first win of his career, improving his season mark to 1-0 and 1-2 in two seasons as a Beaver.
Hunter was backed by two runs batted in off the bat of Garret Forrester, who doubled home a run in the first before plating a run in the sixth on a bases-loaded single. Brady Kasper also drove in a run during the Beavers’ three-run sixth.
Forrester and Wade Meckler each had two hits to pace Oregon State (21-7 overall).
HJERPE HONORED
Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe was named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game and the Co-National Pitcher of the Week by the NCBWA prior to Tuesday’s game. On Monday, he was selected as a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball and the Pitcher of the Week by the Pac-12 Conference.
During the game, Hjerpe was announced as the National Player of the Week by D1Baseball.com.
Hjerpe and teammate Jacob Melton were both added to the Golden Spikes Award watch list Tuesday. The two help comprise a list of 45 for the annual player of the year award. They are looking to join Adley Rutschman (2019) as winners to come from Oregon State.
