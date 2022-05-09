CORVALLIS — Matthew Gretler and Jacob Melton both hit two-run home runs to send No. 2 Oregon State to a sweep of No. 24 Oregon with a 4-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Gretler’s long ball, his fourth of the season, gave the Beavers a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Melton, with his 12th round-tripper of the year, made it a four-run game in the fifth as Oregon State (38-9, 18-6 Pac-12) won its sixth consecutive game.
OSU moved up to the No. 1 spot in three of six major college baseball polls after Tennessee lost two of three games at Kentucky.
The Beavers swept the regular-season series from Oregon (28-19, 13-11), winning two nonconference games in Eugene before the three-game sweep at Goss Stadium. The teams could play additional games at the Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month.
Jake Pfennigs was sharp in his sixth start of the year, holding Oregon to two hits and a walk in five scoreless innings. He struck out a season-high and picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season.
Melton, a South Medford High School product, had three of the Beavers’ four hits on the day. He also singled in the second and third innings, finishing with seven hits in the final two games of the series.
Former Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College standout Jace Stoffal took the loss for Oregon, dropping to 0-2 on the year. He allowed three hits and two runs in four innings, striking out two and walking four.
Brennan Milone had two hits for UO.
Oregon State stays home for a nonconference game with Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. UO hosts UC San Diego Tuesday in a nonconference contest.
