BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Freshman Jade Carey continues to pull in regular season awards as the Olympic gold medalist earned five WCGA Regular Season All-America awards on Thursday morning announced by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). Carey is the only gymnast in the country to collect honors in every event, including the all-around, this season.
Final national qualifying scores (NQS) in the Road to Nationals rankings determines the WCGA All-Americans. The top eight gymnasts on each event and the all-around receive first-team honors and gymnasts Nos. 9-16 receive second-team honors with all ties included.
The Pac-12 Gymnast and Freshman of the Year, who recently earned five all-conference nods, took home first team honors in the all-around, vault, bars and floor along with second team honors on the balance beam.
Carey becomes the first Oregon State gymnast with All-American awards in all four events and the all-around, surpassing Amy Durham and Chari Knight who have awards on four different events.
The Pac-12 outright All-Around Champion finished the regular season ranked first in the nation in the all-around with a 39.790 National Qualifying Score. She finished tied for second in the nation on the uneven bars with an qualifying score of 9.955 while the Pac-12 Floor Co-Champion shares third on the event with a 9.965 qualifier. With a 9.945 qualifier on vault, Carey is tied for No. 4, while her second team honors on the balance beam came from sharing No. 11 in the nation.
Carey won 10-of-10 all-around titles and did not score lower than a 39.650 all season. She also totaled nine floor and uneven bar titles to go along with eight vault and floor victories and seven titles on balance beam after hitting all 40 routines that included an astonishing 38 9.9s.
Carey and the entire team will take to take their regular season success and translate it to postseason competition, beginning next Thursday, March 31 in the Seattle NCAA Regional Second Round. The Beavers compete against No. 4 Utah, Illinois and the winner the Stanford/San Jose State Round One matchup inside the Alaska Airlines Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.