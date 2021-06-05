FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Dernedde tied the Oregon State postseason single-game record with six runs batted in, on the strength of two doubles, to send Oregon State to a 10-5 win over McNeese State Saturday afternoon in the Fort Worth Regional at Lupton Stadium.
With the win, the Beavers improved to 35-23 and advance to Sunday’s elimination game. The Beavers will play No. 1 seed TCU, an 8-6 loser to Dallas Baptist, at 11 a.m. PDT.
OSU lost 6-5 to Dallas Baptist on Friday.
Dernedde cleared the bases on both doubles, doing so in the fourth to give the Beavers a 5-2 lead. He did it again in the eighth, dropping a line drive down the left field line with one down in the eighth inning.
The six RBIs tied Bill Rowe’s program record for most in a postseason game. Rowe drove in six nearly 15 years to the day, on June 4, 2006 against Hawaii.
OSU scored five runs in both the fourth and eighth innings, with Ryan Ober drove in one in each frame. Garret Forrester opened the Beavers’ scoring with a run-scoring single in the fourth, followed by Ober’s first RBI single of the day.
Forrester singled again in the eighth — he has two two-hit efforts in Fort Worth — which enabled Troy Claunch to come in from second after a McNeese throwing error. Ober then made it a 7-5 game before Dernedde’s second bases-clearing double.
Chase Watkins tossed three innings of relief for the win, improving to 3-4 on the year. He allowed one hit and one unearned run with three strikeouts.
The Cowboys (32-30) jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to runs in both the second and third innings. McNeese found itself down 5-2 after the Beavers’ five-run fourth but the Cowboys clawed their way back with two in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Cooper Hjerpe made his first career postseason appearance Saturday, and went 4 1/3 innings in his 16th start of the season. He struck out nine for the fourth time this season, but allowed four runs on three hits and five walks. He did not figure in the decision after being relieved by Jack Washburn in the fifth.
Hjpere’s counterpart, Will Dion, worked six full, allowing six hits and five runs. He struck out eight and walked two. He did not figure in the decision after McNeese tied the game in the seventh.
