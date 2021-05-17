PHOENIX — Oregon State hit four home runs over the first four innings en route to an 11-4 Pac-12 win over Arizona State in the three-game series finale Sunday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Troy Claunch and Matthew Gretler homered in the second, Kyle Froemke went deep in the third and Ryan Ober went opposite field in the fourth to send the Beavers to their 32nd win of the season against 17 losses. OSU improved to 14-10 in Pac-12 play, while Arizona State dropped to 30-16 and 14-10.
Claunch’s solo shot in the second gave the Beavers an early lead and after a Froemke RBI double, Gretler went deep to left to make it a 4-0 game. Ober reached on an ASU error later in the inning to give the Beavers a 5-0 advantage.
Claunch led the Beavers with his second consecutive three-hit effort, falling just a triple short of the cycle. Froemke and Boyd also posted two hits for Oregon State, which finished with 11 as a team.
Jake Pfennigs made the start for the Beavers, and improved to 4-0 after allowing six hits and four runs in five innings. He gave way to Chase Watkins to start the sixth, leaving with an 11-4 lead.
UO 9, UTAH 2
OGDEN, Utah — Kenyon Yovan and Aaron Zavala both drove in a pair of runs while Brett Walker gave Oregon another quality start in Oregon’s Pac-12 Conference win at Utah on Sunday.
The first-place Ducks, who have won six straight, completed their second consecutive sweep of a Pac-12 Conference team.
Yovan and Zavala highlighted a five-run fifth inning with back-to-back doubles, helping the Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) break the game open.
It was all Oregon starter Brett Walker (6-2) and the rest of the Ducks’ pitching staff would need. Walker allowed just one run in six innings on only two hits to pick up the win.
Utah (14-29, 5-19) took the early lead with a run in the third inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.