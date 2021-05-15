OGDEN, Utah — Kenyon Yovan and Anthony Hall both set school records at the plate, while Cullen Kafka gave Oregon another quality start in the Ducks’ 16-3 Pac-12 Conference win over Utah on Saturday at Lindquist Field.
Yovan went 6-for-6, the most hits by a Duck in the modern era and just one shy of the Pac-12 Conference record, while Hall doubled three times to match the school record last reached in 2014 by Tyler Baumgartner at Loyola Marymount on Feb. 21, 2014.
Kafka (5-2) allowed just one run in six innings while scattering seven hits with four strikeouts in his third quality start of the season. Oregon (32-11, 16-7 Pac-12) broke the game open early scoring in the first five innings, including two where the Ducks scored five runs.
The Ducks had a season-best 23 hits. UO won 7-3 on Friday.
ASU 11, OSU 5
PHOENIX — Troy Claunch tied a career-high with three hits and Andy Armstrong, Matthew Gretler and Wade Meckler all homered, but Oregon State lost to Arizona State on Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Gretler and Meckler hit back-to-back two-out home runs in the ninth. The Sun Devils hit five home runs in the contest.
Claunch singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings to tie a career-high previously reached five times, most recently April 16 of this season versus California. In doing so, he extended his hit streak to nine games, where he is 13-for-33.
Armstrong belted his solo home run to lead off the sixth inning.
The Beavers fell to 31-17 overall and 13-10 in the Pac-12.
Arizona State (30-15, 14-9) hit four home runs in three innings off OSU starter Cooper Hjerpe, who allowed six hits and seven runs in his 13th start of the season.
He took the loss to drop to 2-5 on the year.
ASU’s Justin Fall went 7 1/3 innings to earn his seventh win of the season. The left-hander held the Beavers to nine hits and two runs while walking two and striking out one.
FRIDAY’S GAME
ASU 9, OSU 6
PHOENIX — Troy Claunch and Wade Meckler each homered, but Oregon State was unable to hold on to a two-run lead in a Pac-12 loss to Arizona State Friday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Arizona State’s Ethan Long hit a three-run home run off OSU reliever Jake Mulholland to end the game. The Sun Devils scored four in the ninth for the come-from-behind win.
Claunch and Meckler each homered for the third time this season. Claunch hit a solo shot and Meckler added a two-run blast in the Beavers’ five-run fourth inning. The five runs pushed OSU ahead after ASU took a 4-1 lead after two.
Meckler, Andy Armstrong and Joe Casey all finished with two hits to pace the Oregon State offense, which recorded hits 10 overall.
OSU starter Kevin Abel ended the night with six full innings, striking out seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.